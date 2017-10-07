Preko Hopes For Good West Africa Representation At Russia 2018

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

FC Ifeanyiubah coach Yaw Preko has backed West African countries to be good representatives at the 2018 World Cup in Russia although he is still saddened by Egypt’s dominance in the group that contains his country Ghana, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The former Ghana international is also optimistic that West African countries who have been doing well in the current qualifiers will continue to be forces to be reckoned with on the continent.

“I know Nigeria, in Group B, are almost there. Ivory Coast are almost there as well,” Preko told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The other west African countries have not been so clinical like Nigeria have been, their chances are very slim, but you can say Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso or Cape Verde will be there going by their positions in their groups.

“West African countries have been dominant and I expect good representation from them in Russia next year although Egypt playing at home means it will be difficult for them to slip for Ghana to have any chances of qualifying, unfortunately.

“The west African region have clearly produced the best teams in Africa and hopefully, this will continue. However, Zambia, DR Congo and the north Africans sides will still be threats.

Nigeria lead in Group B with 10 points from four games while Cote d’ Ivoire who drew goalless with Mali on Friday have eight points in Group C.

Preko’s Ghana are in Kampala where they will take on The Cranes of Uganda in a Group E clash at the Mandela National Stadium today while Egypt will host Congo at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Sunday..

Meanwhile in Group D Burkina Faso’s lead with six points (+2 goal difference) coupled with Cape Verde’s six points (-2 goal difference), and Senegal’s five points, means a West African nation will certainly clinch the group as South Africa only have a point albeit will replay their controversial 12 November 2016 game against Senegal after FIFA annuled their 2-1 win result for questionable officiating.

