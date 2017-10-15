Premier Lotto Rewards Super Eagles With N50m For World Cup Ticket

By James Agberebi:

The Super Eagles have been presented with the sum of N50 million by Premier Lotto following their qualification for the Russia 2018 World Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The money was presented to Coach of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr during half-time of the 2017 Aiteo Cup at the Agege Stadium in Lagos on Sunday.

Presenting the cheque to Rohr was a representative of Premier Lotto.

The Eagles’ place at next year’s World Cup was confirmed after they pipped African qualifying Group B opponents Chipolopolo of Zambia in Uyo last Saturday.

Nigeria won the sole ticket with a game to spare from a tough group consisting of Algeria, Zambia and African champions Cameroon.

The Nigerian side will take on Algeria in their final group game on November 10 in Constantine.

