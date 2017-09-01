President Buhari: Congrats Super Eagles!, Tame The Lions Again In Yaounde

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, has been celebrating the Super Eagles commanding performance and massive 4-0 win in Friday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo and urges the Gernot Rohr’s team to sustain the winning form in Monday’s return leg in Yaoundé, CompleteSportsnigeria.com reports.

Goals from Odion Ighalo, skipper John Mikel Obi, Victor Moses and Kelechi Iheanacho, secured the impressive win for the Eagles.

The win takes Nigeria’s points tally to nine in Group, seven points ahead of Cameroon who have two points.

“Congratulations, Super Eagles, on the impressive win. We are looking forward to you sustaining the momentum in the return leg,” President Buhari writes on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, Group B’s other teams, Zambia and Algeria will clash in Ndola on Saturday.

Both teams have a point each, with Zambia and Algeria occupying the third and fourth positions respectively.