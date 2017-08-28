President Buhari Congratulates D’Tigress‎ On 2017 Women’s Afrobasket Title Feat

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to the national female basketball team, D’Tigress, for their remarkable feat of winning the 2017 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament in Mali and qualifying for the 2018 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup in Spain, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

D’Tigress clinched their third Afrobasket title in the history of the competition, defeating 12 time winners Senegal 65-48 on Sunday.

D’Tigress had earlier won the title in 2003 and 2005 prior to Sunday’s triumph.

In a media statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari commended the players for displaying uncommon strength, confidence, skill and dexterity in their victory over the defending champions.

He also urged the members of the team and their handlers to remain focused and dedicated even as they prepare for greater glory to Nigeria at the forthcoming FIBA World Cup.

The President further assured the team, its managers and the Nigeria Basketball Federation of his support and that of the Federal Government to ensure that they excel against other top competitors in Spain.