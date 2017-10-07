President Buhari Salutes Eagles For Marking Independence Anniversary With 2018 World Cup Ticket

By James Agberebi: Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Super Eagles’ 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification as a special independence anniversary gift to Nigerians.

The Super Eagles secured a sixth World Cup appearance following a tensed 1-0 win against a stubborn Chipolopolo of Zambia side in Uyo on Saturday.

The only goal of the game was scored by Alex Iwobi who came on for Moses Simon in the second half.

Reacting to the win and qualification, President Buhari, who was representes in Uyo by the Minister of Works and Power, Babatunde Fashola, thanked the Akwa Ibom State government for its role in the Eagles’ success.

“Tonight the Super Eagles gave us a 57th Independence Anniversary gift. I join millions of Nigerians in rejoicing with the players and crew,” President Buhari tweeted on his verified Twitter handle.

“The Federal Government is grateful to the Government of Akwa Ibom for the invaluable support it has been rendering to the Super Eagles.

“The perseverance, resilience, discipline, hard work and team-spirit which has propelled the Eagles to excel is worthy of emulation by all.”

The Super Eagles next game in the qualifiers is against already eliminated Algeria in Constantine in November. Nigeria will fight for pride having already qualified for the 2018 World Cup with an unassailable 13 points in Group B.

