President Buhari Salutes ‘Soaring’ Super Eagles Over Comeback Win Vs Argentina

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to the Super Eagles over their stunning 4-2 comeback win against Argentina in Tuesday’s international friendly game in Krasnodar, Russia.

The Eagles found themselves trailing 2-0 following goals from Ever Banega and Sergio Aguero.

But the Eagles struck back with goals from Kelechi Iheanacho (who bagged two assists), debutant Bryan Idowu and Alex Iwobi who scored twice.

Deportivo La Coruna’s 18-year-old goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, also made his debut for the Super Eagles coming on in the second half.

The Argentines were without inspirational skipper Lionel Messi who flew back to Spain to resume preparation ahead of Barcelona’s away league clash against Leganes next weekend.

He was however in action when Argentina pipped hosts of next year’s World Cup Russia, 1-0 in another friendly game on Saturday.

Reacting to the impressive win against the Argentines, President Buhari wrote on his verified Twitter handle:”Congratulations to our soaring Super Eagles, and to all Nigerians, on tonight’s victory against Argentina.”

