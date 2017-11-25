Puel Hints At Bleak Leicester Futures For Musa, Two Others

Leicester City manager Claude Puel has stated that he is unsure yif Ahmed Musa and two other fringe players still have bright future at the club

Musa, Leonardo Ulloa and Yohan Benalouane are the three Leicester City players who are yet to feature for the club in the English Premier League this season.

The three players did not make Leicester City Match day squad for their away match against West Ham on Friday which ended 1-1‎.

Nigeria winger, Musa, a £16 million signing from CSKA Moscow in the summer of 2016, has played only one game this season against Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup in which he scored in their 4-0 win. He was also in action for the Foxes U-23s.

Ulloa who recently signed a new contract at the club joined Leicester City from Brighton and Hove Albion over three years ago has started just two games this season, both in the Carabao Cup.

Benalouane, who joined in 2015 from Italian side, Atalanta for £5 million, has not featured in any match this season, and Puel says he will weigh the futures of all three when the January window reopens.

“I don’t know,” he said during his post-match interview, when asked if the trio (Musa, Leonardo Ulloa and Yohan Benalouane) had futures at the club.

“It could happen for the next games, perhaps with tiredness of some players, with some injuries, we will see.

“We do not have a big squad and it’s important to respect all the players, of course.

“Some players for the moment are starting players, on the bench, or cannot play. But for these games, they can have some opportunities to play. So it’s important to keep them with a positive attitude, strong and with hard work on the pitch and for this moment they are professional and very concentrated about training sessions.

“They also play sometimes with the Under-23s to keep a good level. That is very important.

“After the games in November and December, we will see in the window of course, with game time for every player whether it’s enough and not enough, and we will see what we can do with different players.

“But with the moment I am happy with the hard work of the team.”

