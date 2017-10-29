Puel Praises Leicester Players After ‘Perfect Day’ Win Over Everton

New Leicester City manager Claude Puel is confident his first win in charge of the club will reignite something special among the players.

Puel made a brilliant start to his reign, overseeing a 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at the King Power stadium.

The win was Leicester’s third straight victory in all competitions and moved the Foxes to 11th in the league table.

“I was impressed with my players. It was a very good first half and there were good combinations between the players for the first goal,” Claude Puel told Sky Sports.

“It was more difficult in the second half because Everton are good.

“But I saw a team with a good attitude and good structure and solidarity.

“I want to say thanks to our fantastic fans for their warm welcome.

“It was a day that was perfect but it’s just the beginning I hope of something.”

Leicester will travel to the Bet365 stadium to face Stoke City in the English Premier League next Saturday.

