Pulev Set For “Terrifying” Title Bout With Joshua

Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev has admitted he is “terrified” at the prospect of facing Anthony Joshua next month for the Nigerian-born Briton’s IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight titles at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Only last week, Pulev stated that Joshua stood no chance against him.

But during a pose for photographs on Monday at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff ahead of the bout, the 35-year-old Pulev, confessed his fears.

“I feel great. I know the match will be terrifying but I feel physically energized and mentally ready and I have a good chance to win,” Pulev was quoted on Daily Mail.

Pulev holds a 25-1 record and he is ranked among the top three boxers with the WBC and WBO and his No 1 status at the IBF while Joshua is undefeated in 19 bouts.