Pulis Blames Officiating For West Brom Defeat To Arsenal

West Brom manager Tony Pulis believes that his side were unlucky with refereeing decisions in his side’s 2-0 to Arsenal in their English Premier League fixture.

A brace from Alexandre Lacazette handed the Gunners their third win of the campaign and West Brom their second defeat of the season in the EPL.

Arsenal got away with it in the first half when West Brom were not awarded a penalty for a foul on Jay Rodriguez.

“It is part of the game and things didn’t go for us today,” Pulis told BBC after the match.

“The great thing [with the challenge on Rodriguez] is that everybody has seen it so I don’t have to comment on it.

“No, we tell our players not to roll about, he still wanted to score but once he has missed the referee should pull it back, it could be a penalty and they could have a player sent off so we not only score but are against a team down to 10 players.

“But we have got to start taking chances, we have given Arsenal a good game but we had to chase it in the second half and that suited Arsenal.”

Pulis also praised Gareth Barry on his remarkable feat in the EPL.

Barry now holds an EPL record of 633 games played.

“Gareth has been a wonderful professional and still is – and we hope he keeps performing like that until the end of the season.”

