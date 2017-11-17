Pulis: West Brom Good Enough To Shock Chelsea

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is optimistic his side can get a positive result against champions Chelsea in their Premier League clash on Saturday.

The Baggies are 16th in the league table on 10 points, one point above the drop zone.

Chelsea on their part are fourth on 22 points, nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

And ahead of the clash with Chelsea, Pulis says his side are doing enough going forward to win games and are looking forward to another big game at the weekend.

“There’s been nine goals in the last two games at The Hawthorns,” Pulis said in Friday’s press conference.

“We want to try and score. We’ve scored two goals in each of the last two and not won the game.

“That’s disappointing more defensively than attacking. Chelsea are a good team and played very well against Manchester United.

‘I’ve got great respect for Antonio Conte. I think he’s a smashing manager and winning the title last year was fabulous.

“We know it’ll be a tough game but it’ll be a good game. Fingers crossed we get the breaks.”

