Aruna Quadri Crashes Out Of ITTF World Cup

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian star Quadri Aruna has crashed out of the Liebherr 2017 International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men’s World Cup in Belgium after losing in the round of 16 to Japan’s Jun Mizutani on Saturday.

Mizutani outclassed Aruna 4-0 (11-6, 11-7, 11-6, 11-7) to advance into the quarter-finals.

Aruna had qualified into round 16 after finishing second in the group stage which was played on Friday.

Africa’s other representative Omar Assar also did not fare any better as he was eliminated by number one seed and world champion Ma Long of China.

Long defeated Assar four sets to one, 11-5, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-4.

The quarter-finals will be decided today (Saturday).

The tournament comes to a close on Sunday, October 22.

