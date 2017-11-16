Quadri Beats World No.12 Wong To Advance In Swedish Open

By Johnny Edward: Nigeria’s top ranked men’s table tennis player, Aruna Quadri, continued his impressive performance at the Swedish Open on Thursday by defeating world No.12 Wong Chun Ting from Hong Kong 4-2 to advance to the round of 16 of the competition, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Quadri won 11-4, 15-13, 8-11, 11-8, 10-13,11-6 to set up a clash with Portuguese star Freitas Marcos who also defeated Zhai Yujia from Denmark 4-3.

Quadri and Marcos will plan on Friday by 4.30pm Nigerian time.

The 27-year-old Quadri had earlier defeated Hong Kong’s Kit Kwan Ho 4-2 (11-6,5-11,11-8, 13-10, 4-11, 11-6) in the men’s singles of the preliminary round of the ITTF World Tour tagged Swedish Open to qualify into the main draw of the tournament.

If he beats Marcos, Quadri will face the winner of the game involving Fan Zhendong from China and Duda Benedikt from Germany on Saturday on Table 1.

