Quadri Bows Out Of Swedish Open To World No.2 Zhendongo

By Johnny Edward: Aruna Quadri’s hopes of winning the ongoing Swedish Open was dashed Saturday afternoon following his loss to World Number 2 Fan Zhendong from China, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.He could only win a set as he lost 4-1 to Zhendong.
The Nigerian top ranked player lost (11-6, 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 11-8).
Zhendong praised Quadri for his spirited performance despite the defeat.
“In the third game I made some mistakes, he played well, Quadri is very powerful, a tough opponent,” Zhendong told the ITTF official website after the game.
Zhendong will meet Zhou Yu in the semi-final match scheduled for 7:45pm later in the evening.
Brother thank you for blazing the national tray.back home we know no support against all odds you are soaring on.
You are wonderful, the best Nigeria ever had…you made Nigeria indeed African proud…thank you.
You tried.
Thanks bro. U have been amazing