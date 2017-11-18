Quadri Bows Out Of Swedish Open To World No.2 Zhendongo

By Johnny Edward:  Aruna Quadri’s hopes of winning the ongoing Swedish Open was dashed Saturday afternoon following his loss to World Number 2 Fan Zhendong from China, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.He could only win a set as he lost 4-1 to Zhendong.

The Nigerian top ranked player lost (11-6, 11-8, 12-10, 8-11, 11-8).

Zhendong praised Quadri for his spirited performance despite the defeat.

“In the third game I made some mistakes, he played well, Quadri is very powerful, a tough opponent,” Zhendong told the ITTF official website after the game.

Zhendong will meet Zhou Yu in the semi-final match scheduled for 7:45pm later in the evening.

  • Oladimeji Oladele 4 hours

    Brother thank you for blazing the national tray.back home we know no support against all odds you are soaring on.

    Reply
  • Edu Udousoro 3 hours

    You are wonderful, the best Nigeria ever had…you made Nigeria indeed African proud…thank you.

    Reply
  • Pat Iyk 3 hours

    You tried.

    Reply
  • Akinpelu Ibrahim Olayinka 2 hours

    Thanks bro. U have been amazing

    Reply

