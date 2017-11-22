Quadri Leads Portugal’s Sporting In ETTU Champions League Battle

By Johnny Edward: Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri will be action for his Portuguese club Sporting when they take on Marcos Freitas’ French side, Pontoise Cergy, in third round of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU) Champions League in Group A on Thursday in Lisbon, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The 29-year-old Quadri finished among the top eight in the men’s singles of the just concluded Swedish Open and will be looking forward to repeat last week’s feat against the Portuguese number one star Freitas, whom he defeated.

Quadri is the only African table tennis star featuring in the lucrative ETTU Champions League and he will be hoping to lead Sporting to their first qualification to the last eight of the competition.

He defeated Freitas in four straight sets to qualify for the quarter-finals at the just concluded Swedish Open. Then outclassed Freitas 11-6,11-4,13-11,12-10.

But Freitas having humiliated Quadri 3-1 in the first leg encounter of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU) will be hoping to avenge the Swedish Open defeat against the Nigerian.

France’s Pontoise Cergy have recorded two loses and one win in their opening three games while newcomer Sporting are with two wins and one defeat.

Read Also: Mourinho On Pogba, Ibrahimovic, Rojo Return; United Record, Zlatan, Lukaku Partnership, Benitez



Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.