Quadri Rises To 27th In ITTF Ranking

Nigeria’s top ranked player, Aruna Quadri, has moved up seven places in the latest International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) ranking released on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.comreports.‎

Quadri gained 23 points from his victory in the men’s singles of the Polish Open in Poland as well as claiming some points from his qualification to the main draw at the ITTF World Cup in Liege, Belgium in the month of October.

According to the ittf.com , Quadri had 2434 points from the previous month to moved from 36th to 27th in the ranking for November with 2457 points.

But despite Quadri’s rise, Egypt’s Omar Assar remains the top ranked African table tennis player after he moved a step up from 21 to 20.

China’s Ma Long remains the World’s number one player despite losing to second ranked Timo Boll in the semi-final of the ITTF World Cup while winner of the 2017 ITTF World Cup, Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov achieved the biggest ranking in his career after moving a step up to third spot in the latest ranking.

In the women’s category, China’s Zhu Yuling is the world’s number oneK ranked female player. Yuling emerged winner at the recent Uncle Pop 2017 ITTF Women’s World Cup presented by Polar Naturals, in Markham, Toronto.

She replaces colleague, Ding Ning, the reigning Olympic and World champion whose name no long appears owing to a recent absence from the international scene.

Chen Meng is ranked number-two followed by Liu Shiwen. Kasumi Ishikawa is now at number four, followed by Japanese colleagues Miu Hirano and Mima Ito.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.