Quadri Set For Table Tennis Champions League With Sporting Lisbon

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Nigeria’s table tennis star Aruna Quadri is looking forward to a rewarding performance at the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU) Champions League which starts today (Wednesday), reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Quadri will become the first Nigerian and African to feature in the table tennis version of the Champions League in the colours of Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon.

Sporting Lisbon’s first game however comes up on Thursday against two-time champion TTCLM AS Pontoise Cergy.

The European Table Tennis Champions League is competed annually by the highest ranked European table tennis club teams and is regarded as the most important table tennis international club competition in Europe. It is organised by the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU).

The table tennis Champions League will run between 27 September 2017 and 18 May 2018.

“I am really so happy that my dream of playing with the best in Europe is becoming a reality,” Quadri told www.ettu.org.

“It is indeed a new challenge for me because my president and coach are not really happy that we might lose early in the tournament and ended up not making it to the ETTU Cup for the third placed team in the group of four teams.

“They actually wanted us to play the ETTU Cup but our European ranking was good enough to qualify us for the Champions league and that was why we were included in the 16-team tournament.”

Sporting Lisbon are rated 13th and the only team from Portugal competing against 15 others from Germany, France, Russia, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Denmark and Czech Republic.

