Rabah Madjer Tipped To Lead Algeria Against Nigeria

Federation of Algerian Football (FAF) are considering former Desert Foxes star Rabah Madjer to take over as national team coach after Lucas Alcaraz was fired this week.

Lebuteur.com reported on Thursday that the former FC Porto star had emerged as the favourite to succeed the Spanish manager as Algeria coach ahead of November 10 World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Another top contender for the top job is Boualem Charef.

FAF could settle for 5-July Stadium in Algiers as venue for Algeria versus Nigeria clash in November, after renovation work around the stadium last month.

The country’s soccer governing body told Leuteur that Algeria’s last 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria could be moved away from Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium on financial grounds

Rabah Madjer’s heroics propelled Algeria to their only AFCON win in 1990, scoring the only goal of the match against Nigeria in the final.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.