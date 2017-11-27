Rabiu Ali: Pillars Want NPFL Super Six Trophy After Gold Cup Success

By Adeboye Amosu‎: Kano Pillars midfielder, Rabiu Ali, says that the team is now focused on a successful outing at the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six competition after winning the Gold Cup pre-season tournament in Ilorin on Friday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The veteran midfielder scored the winning goal as the Sai Masu Gida defeated Lobi Stars 1-0 in the final of the competition on Friday in Ilorin.‎

It was Kano Pillars’ second title of the high profile pre-season tourney which has become popular among Nigerian clubs.

“Winning the Gold Cup is a good one for us, especially with the calibre of teams that participated in the competition,” Ali, who is the vice-captain of the club told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The focus now is on the Super Six which obviously will be a bigger test. But it will surely help test our readiness for the new season.

“We have worked so hard in training and games in the competition will put us in proper shape for the task ahead.

“We didn’t perform up to standard last season and we are still disappointed with that. Next season, we hope to do better and make our fans proud.”

The Super Six will run from December 11 to December 17, with all the matches holding at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Kano Pillars finished in 8th position in NPFL table last season.

