Rangers’ Duo; Udeagha, Etim Set To Complete Enyimba, Akwa United Switches

Enugu Rangers are close to losing two of their influential players: Chiedu Udeagha and Etim Matthew to Oriental Rivals, Enyimba and Federation Cup holders, Akwa United respectively, Competesportsnigeria.com reports.

Midfielder Chiedu Udeagha has moved to Enyimba in preparation for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign next year.

Udeagha scored six goals last term for the Coal City Flying Antelopes as they eased past the drop line in the league table.

Similarly, Etim Matthew, a right-wing-back, has headed for his state team, Akwa United, for their CAF Confederation Cup assignment.

“Udeagha and Etim are only two major players that have left us so far”, says a Rangers official who does not want to be named because he is not authorized to speak for the club.

“Udeagha has moved to Enyimba while Etim has joined Akwa United.

“For now, they have not been cleared, but their release won’t be a problem because the clubs are presently discussing with Rangers”.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.