Rangers Players Set To Boycott Training Over Governor’s Failed Promise

By Adeboye Amosu: Enugu Rangers players are contemplating boycotting training to force the Enugu State government, the owners of the club, to fulfil their promise of giving out a plot of land to each of them for their title success two seasons ago, reports Completesportsnigeria. com.

The Flying Antelopes won the Nigeria Professional Football League title in 2015/2016 season, their first in over three decades, and the players and their handlers were promised monetary incentives and a plot of land each by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

While they have received the cash promised them, the state government has not been forthcoming on the issue of the land.

“We are not happy with the situation of things at the club. The governor promised us land when he hosted us after we won the league but up till now, we have not heard anything about it,” one of the players told Completesportsnigeria.com the condition of anonymity.

“We complained to the captain (Okey Odita) who promised us that he would talk to the governor on our behalf but nothing has been done yet.

“If the situation persists, we might be forced to shun training to press home our demands. We worked so hard to make the state proud, so it is important that we are rewarded for our efforts.”

The Enugu side had a disappointing campaign in the NPFL last season, finishing in 14th in the table.

