By Adeboye Amosu: Gbenga Ogunbote has been unveiled as the new head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League club, Enugu Rangers, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ogunbote was unveiled at an elaborate ceremony at the Enugu State Government House on Wednesday which had the state governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in attendance.

Also present at the unveiling ceremony was the newly appointed general manager of the Flying Antelopes, Davidson Owunmi, team manager Ameobi Ezeaku and other top officials of the club.

Ogunbote joined the Coal City outfit following the expiration of his contract with Enyimba, a club he led to a third-place finish in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season.

He is one of the experienced manager in the Nigeria Professional Football League with successful stints at Sunshine Sunshine Stars, a team he led to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup, as well as Shooting Stars and Giwa FC.

His immediate task will be to revive the fortunes of 2016 NPFL Champions Rangers that performed below expectations in both the league and continent last season.

Ogunbote replaced Sylvanus Okpalla whose two-month stop managerial role with Rangers has come to an end.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.