Ranieri Backs Conte To Continue As Chelsea Manager

Former Chelsea and Leicester City manager , Claudio Ranieri, expects Antonio Conte to remain Chelsea manager and not depart the club he led to a Premier League title last season.

Chelsea are six points behind leaders Manchester United and City after seven matches in the English Premier League and will seek to climb higher the table aafter their Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

Conte had a face-off with striker Diego Costa who has returned to former club Atletico MMadrid. He also had some transfer disappointments over players The Blues failed to sign, despite landing the services of Alvaro Morata, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger.

“The Premier League remains the top, and I’m not convinced by Conte’s homesickness,” Ranieri told Gazzetta dello Sport about his fellow Italian.

“Maybe he was expecting a different transfer campaign, but for a few years now [Roman] Abramovich hasn’t been doing crazy spending.

“Manchester United and Manchester City have made great signings, so I imagine it’s more draining for Antonio to be fighting on two fronts with the same players.”

Ranieri was manager of Chelsea between September 2000 to June 2004 and led them to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and an FA Cup Final in his spell at Stamford Bridge.

