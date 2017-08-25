Ranieri Predicts Neymar Will Win The Next Ballon D’or Award Ahead Of Messi & Ronaldo

Former Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri has predicted that PSG star Neymar Jr will soon surpass ex-Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as the biggest draw in world football.

The Brazil star has made an impressive start to life at Paris Saint-Germain, scoring three goals in his opening two games for the Ligue 1 giants and Ranieri, now in charge of Ligue 1 side Nantes, believes it is a matter of time before the Brazilian surpasses Messi and Ronaldo.

“I think like everyone else. He’s a great player,” the Italian said on Thursday. “I think that after Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, he will win the Ballon d’Or in the future.”

Ranieri said he felt Neymar would go past both Barcelona star Messi, 30, and Madrid maestro Ronaldo, 32.

“I think that gently, he will beat them, because he’s very young,” he said.

Neymar, 25, joined PSG in a world-record €222million move from Barcelona earlier this month.