Real Betis Stun Madrid, End Spanish Champions’ Long Scoring Steak

A late strike from Antonio Sanabria for Real Betis was all they needed to defeat Real Madrid 1-0 for the first time in 19 years in a LaLiga Santander clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

It was the first time since 1998 that Real Betis emerged victorious at the Santiago Bernabeu. Former Nigerian winger, Finidi George, was the match-winner on that occasion.

The defeat means Real Madrid drop to seventh in the LaLiga Santander with eight points from five games. The reigning Spanish champions now trail Barcelona who hit Eibar 6-1 earlier on Tuesday night by seven points.

Zinedine Zidane’s side failed to score for the first time in 74 matches in the encounter despite dominating and creating several scoring chances.

Real Madrid have also failed to score in a game for the first time since 26 April, 2016 (0-0 vs City in CL), 512 days ago.

Real created several chances to open scoring in the opening minutes with Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Daniel Carvajal all recording attempts on goal.

Casemiro was next to come close but his header in the 17th minute went inches wide of Antonio Adan’s far post.

Betis could have scored but three minutes later when Fabian Ruiz latched on to an awful throw from Carvajal but his strike from the just inside the box was tipped over the bar by Keylor Navas.

At the restart, Madrid piled more pressure in search of an opener with Isco’s curler pushed away by Adan and Ronaldo missing a sitter.

In the 69th minute, Gareth Bale’s sublime flick was pushed away by Adan onto the frame of his goal but it did not cross the line

Substitute Ryad Boudebouz could have won the game for Betis in stoppage time following a swift counter attack but his shot was blocked by Lucas Vazquez.

Minutes after Antonio Sanabria had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled out for offside, Sergio Ramos also watched in agony as his powerful header was saved by Adan.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.