Real Madrid Bounce Back To beat Las Palmas

Reigning LaLiga Santander champions Real Madrid returned to winning ways after suffering two straight defeats to beat Las Palmas 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night.

Goals from Casemiro, Marco Asensio and Isco moved Real back to third spot with 23 points from 11 games in LaLiga.

Real Madrid had the first chance in the fifth minute when Karim Benzema was put through by Cristiano Ronaldo but the Frenchman dithered and fired his effort straight at keeper Raul Lizoain.

Ronaldo, who has scored onĺy one leagur goal this season, also saw his left footed shot miss target after receiving a pass from Sergio Ramos in the 16th minute.

In the 31st minute, Asensio also missed an attempt, firing his right footed shot from outside the box high from a knockdown from Sergio Ramos

Nine minutes later, Casemiro gave Real Madrid the lead with a header from inside the six-yard box into the bottom right corner following a corner kick.

In the second half, Isco and Ronaldo both came close to doubling the lead in the opening ten minutes but it was Asensio’s left footed shot from the edge of box into the top left corner following a set piece situation that gave the champions a 2-0 lead in the 55th minute.

Real Madrid went close to making it 3-0 with Marcelo and Toni Kroos all failing to convert their chances.

Isco made up for those misses by beating Lizoain with a left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner from a pass from Ronaldo.

Las Palmas will host Levante in their next game after the international break while Real Madrid take on city rivals Atlético Madrid at the Wanda Metroploitano in their next game.

