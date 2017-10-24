Real Madrid President Perez Denies Interest In Kane

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has denied claims that the Spanish and European champions are planning a move for Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane.

Kane, 24, has been reported to be on the shopping list of Madrid next season due to his superb form for club and country.

He was impressive for Spurs who surprisingly held Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu on matchday three of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

But speaking on Spanish radio show El Partidazo on Cadena COPE, Perez dismissed those claims insisting they are happy with current forward Karim Benzema.

He said: “Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head. He is a great player and in addition he is young.

“He has many years to progress, but we are delighted with Benzema and with all of the team.”

It was widely reported that Madrid asked Spurs for their valuation of Kane when the two clubs met in Spain for last week’s Champions League clash.

However, Perez was adamant that the conversation never took place as he knew Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy would quote a world-record fee.

He added: “I didn’t ask Tottenham’s president for the price because he would have told me that he is worth €250m.”

