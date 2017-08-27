Real Madrid Survive Valencia Scare In Home LaLiga Draw

Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night in their second game of the 2017/2018 LaLiga campaign.

Marcos Asensio continued his impressive form for the Spanish and European champions with a brace in the 10th and 83rd minutes of the game but two goals from Francisco Javier Soler (18th minute) and Goefrey Kondogbia (77th minute) ensured the spoils were shared.

Real Madrid were still missing Cristiano Ronaldo who is still suspended after his five-match ban from the Spanish Super Cup.

France international Karim Benzema was twice denied by the impressive Brazilian keeper Neto towards the end of the game.

Marcelo saw his late penalty appeal waved away by the referee. Madrid began the defence of their Spanish La Liga title with a 3-0 win over Deportivo La Coruna last week.