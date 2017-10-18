Real Star Marcelo Accused Tax Fraud In Spain

Brazil and Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has been accused by Spanish prosecutors of defrauding local tax authorities of nearly half a million euros.

According to espn.com, prosecutors say Marcelo defrauded authorities of €490,917.70 in 2013.

They stated that the irregularities are related to Marcelo’s use of companies abroad to handle earnings from image rights.

Marcelo, who joined Madrid from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2007, is the latest player to be targeted by tax authorities in Spain.

Last year, Lionel Messi and his father were found guilty on three counts of defrauding tax authorities of €4.1m from income made from image rights.

Other top football stars who have been investigated by Spanish authorities include Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Carvalho, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao.

