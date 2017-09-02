A Record Six Consecutive Fortuna Sittard Home Wins Excites Oliseh

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has expressed his elation at the club’s record he achieved following his team’s 2-1 home win over Almere in the Eerste Divisie (Dutch second division) on Friday evening, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Fortuna Sittard which Oliseh coaches has claimed six consecutive wins at home and the former Juventus and Borrusia Dortmund midfielder took to Twitter on Saturday morning to show his feelings on the milestone.

“Our 2-1 victory over Almere, crowns me with the club record as the only coach in the history of Fortuna Sittard to win 6 consecutive home games,” Oliseh wrote on his Twitter handle.

The Dutch side’s last five results at home prior to Friday’s game are: versus Dordrecht 5-1; versus Al Jazira 3-2; versus Volendam; 2-0 versus Oss and 4-1 against Helmond Sport.

Fortuna Sittard are currently fifth in the Eerste Divisie table with six points in three games.

Oliseh was appointed coach of the Dutch side in December 2016.