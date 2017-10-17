Redknapp Rules Self Out Of Scotland, Wales Job, Claims Career End In Sight

Veteran manager Harry Redknapp can see the end of his long and storied management career in sight and will not be in contention for the managerial role at Scotland or Wales after both countries failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The 70-year-old took over at Birmingham in April and succeeded in keeping the relegation-threatened Blues in the Championship.

He signed a one-year deal to stay on in May, but was dismissed following a run of six successive defeats in all competitions early this season.

The former West Ham and Tottenham boss suggested shortly after his departure that he could retire, and Redknapp’s stance appears unchanged a month on from his sacking.

“My career’s gone,” he told Sports Gazette. “I’ve had a long spell managing. I’ve done roundabout 1500 games or something crazy. I don’t see myself going back into football.”

A consulting role or international post would still be of interest to Redknapp, although he expects the Scottish Football Association to look close to home when they replace Gordon Strachan.

“I’m sure they’ll go with a manager from Scotland,” he said.

“David Moyes is in for it. There’s lots of good lads up there who could do a good job. Gordon did a good job. He couldn’t have done any more than he did really.”

Redknapp also had his say on Wales who, like Scotland, failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup.

“Hopefully Chris Coleman doesn’t leave – he’s done a great job,” he said.

“If he did leave, they’d go and get another Welsh boy in. Ryan Giggs or someone.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.