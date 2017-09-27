Bostwana’s Joshua Bondo, 39, has been named as the centre referee for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Zambia in Uyo on 7 October.

According to a release from the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday, FIFA have appointed Bondo alongside his countrymen Oamogetse Godisamang (40, an international assistant referee since year 2010), who will serve as Assistant Referee 1, and Tirelo Mositwane (30, an international referee since 2013), who will serve as Fourth Official. Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho will be the Assistant Referee 2.

Incidentally, both Botswana and Lesotho are in Southern Africa like Zambia.

Mr. Carlos Manuel Neves Henriques from South Africa will be the Referee Assessor while Sudanese Osama Hassan Ataaelmanan, who was Match Commissioner for the Day 4 clash between the Super Eagles and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Yaounde on 4th September, will make a return.

The Super Eagles will seal a third straight FIFA World Cup appearance (sixth overall) with a win in Uyo.

The match will kick off at 5pm.

