By James Agberebi:

Relegated Shooting Stars of Ibadan(3SC) will resume camping on Wednesday ahead of the new Nigeria National League (NNL) season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The resumption date was announced on 3SC’s official Twitter handle on Sunday.

“The players have directed to resume on Wednesday Nov 1. Team Manager Dimeji Lawal, issued the directive, on behalf of the management,” the club stated.

3SC finished 17th on 50 points in the final standings in the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The other three teams who were also relegated are ABS, Gombe United and Remo Stars.

