Report: Robinho Sentenced To Nine Years In Prison

Brazilian star Robinho has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexual assault, according to reports in Italy.

The reports claim that the former AC Milan forward, 33, and five others were convicted for an attack on an Albanian girl in a Milan nightclub in January 2013, when Robinho was playing in Italy.

However, Marisa Alija Ramos, Robinho’s agent and lawyer, insisted that the former Real Madrid and Manchester City star is innocent.

Ramos told Daily Mail: “With regards to the allegations surrounding Robinho, the alleged incident took place several years ago.

“I clarify that my client has already defended himself against the charges and maintains he played no part in the incident.

“All legal steps are already being taken in response to this decision.”

Robinho spent four years at AC Milan and made over 100 appearances before moving to the Chinese Super League in 2015.

He is currently back in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro.

