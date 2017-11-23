Nigeria National League club Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan have declared one of their players Sunday Faleye missing, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Forward Faleye, according to a statement released by the club’s Team Manager, Dimeji Lawal, failed to show up in training since the beginning of the month without any form of communication.

Lawal, a former Nigeria international, declared that Faleye remains a player of the club having just spent a year out of his three years contract with the Shooting Stars.

“We have not seen Sunday since even after getting alert for his salary. He has refused to report in training, that’s why we must let the world know that he is on AWOL despite still being a bona fide player of the club,” Lawal stated.

Completesportsnigeria.com checks however revealed that Faleye, who has been likened to Cristiano Ronaldo by Ibadan fans, is currently training with Nigeria Professional Football League club Abia Warriors with the intention to join them.

It remains to be seen if 3SC will sanction the move should they receive an official bid from the Umuahia side.

3SC were relegated to the NNL last season after finishing in 17th position in the NPFL table.