After suffering relegation from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) for the umpteenth time, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan have sacked 20 players ahead of their campaign in the Nigeria National League (NNL) next season, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The names of the players were however not yet made published by the club.

3SC were relegated to the NNL along with ABS FC, Gombe United and Remo Stars.

According to a media statement signed and released by the media officer of the club, Jubril Arowolo, the management made the move in a bid to restructure club as they look to return to the NPFL immediately.

“As part of its restructuring programme to immediately return Shooting Stars Football Club to the elite division of the Nigeria League, the Management of the team has released 20 players out of the 40 registered last season,” the Press Release from the club states.

“The decision to release the players and placed them in transfer market was taken after evaluating the contributions and performances of every player in the team that got relegated from the Premier League.

,l

The players retained for next season are Abubakar Adamu, Michael Uweru, Kayode Bankole, Seun Akinyemi, Alaba Osawe, Omololu Waheed, Opeyemi Adetoyi, Oginni Olatubosun, Ayobami Abiodun Jnr, Shile Ibrahim, Sunday Faleye, Jide Apena, Abayomi Adebayo and Rafiu Wasiu.

Others are Shittu Taiwo, Isiaq Rafiu, Ajani Ibrahim, Kunle Olukokun, Bode Daniel and Sherrif Sanda.

Arowolo also added that some new players will be added to the retained squad after a thorough screening that will be conducted to fill all the necessary positions in the team.

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.