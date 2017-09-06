Relegation-Threatened 3SC Players Boycott Training Over Unpaid Salaries

By Johnny Edward:

Shooting Stars SSports Club of Ibadan (3SC) risk being relegated to the second-tier Nigerian National League after their players boycotted training for two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) over unpaid salaries, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The players of the Oluyole Warriors, who are away to Niger Tornadoes in their final Nigerian Professional Football League game of the season on Sunday, are being owed two months salaries, Completesportsnigeria.com has been informed.

“We haven’t been paid for two months and haven’t trained for two days so we don’t know if the boys will be motivated to play against Niger Tornadoes,” a club source revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com.

3SC must defeat Niger Tornadoes away from home by any margin to stand a good chance of surviving relegation with Niger Tornadoes, Abia Warriors, Wikki Tourists and ABS also in the battle to stay up in the NPFL.

The Ibadan-based giants are currently 16th in the NPFL table with 50 points from 37 games with a superior goal difference over Wikki Tourists who are tied on the same points.

Meanwhile, 3SC coach Fatai Amoo told Completesportsnigeria.com that he will only pick players who are ready for the game against Tornadoes.

“They players are not in the best of shape as they have not trained for two days because they are protesting over their unpaid salaries,” Amoo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It’s beyond me but I will do my best to ensure that I present a team that will win in Lokoja on Saturday.”