Super Eagles star Victor Moses has expressed his delight over his club Chelsea’s 5-1 hammering of Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup third round at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Moses was not involved on the night but he took to social media on Thursday to commend his teammates for the comfortable win over the second-tier side.

“Good win last night through to the next round! #CFC” Moses tweeted on Thursday.

Michy Batshuayi scored a hat-trick and Eden Hazard marked his first Chelsea start of the season with two assists as the Premier League champions crushed Nottingham Forest to move into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea have been drawn to host fellow Premier League side Everton in the fourth round in October.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte made nine changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Arsenal on Sunday but a strong and vastly experienced line-up proved way too strong for their Championship opponents.

