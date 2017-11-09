REVEALED: Mikel On $70k Temptation, Chelsea Vs United Tussle, Barcelona Interest

But Chelsea eventually changed his mind after a ‘military operation’, although the Blues had to pay United a £12m compensation.
“Roman Abramovich organised six cars to get me there. It was like a military operation,” Mikel told the Sun.
“I started in one car, then the drivers would talk to each other and suddenly I was dropped off and then picked up by another car.
“Once there, Jose Mourinho told me: “The boss really wants you. I’ll play you and make you what you want to be”. That really helped as there were times when I thought: “Have I made the right decision?'” Mikel added.
While the tussle between the two Premier League rivals was ongoing and preventing Mikel from playing, another big club was waiting in the wings.
“I had Barca waiting to pounce if the legal wrangle couldn’t be sorted, but felt obliged to sign for Chelsea as they’d looked after me,” Mikel revealed
