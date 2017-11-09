REVEALED: Mikel On $70k Temptation, Chelsea Vs United Tussle, Barcelona Interest

Mikel was the subject of strong interest from a host of European powerhouses after impressing for Nigeria at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Finland in 2003 and the U-20 World Cup in 2005.

The current Super Eagles captain eventually signed for Chelsea in 2006 after a contract tussle with Manchester United was resolved.

He went on to win the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Champions League and Europa Cup with Chelsea during his time with them.

“I had agents promising me everything,” Mikel told The Sun. “One approached me in the hotel with a briefcase full of cash.

“I can’t remember what club he claimed to represent – but I do remember the briefcase. It was crammed with $70,000 and he offered me that to sign some contract before adding: ‘Sign here and you’ll get a lot more’.

“I was tempted. I’d never seen so much money but I told the Nigerian FA secretary who was looking after me.

“He told me to ignore this agent but promised I would join the best club. After the tournament, I went home to my family and then saw the secretary again in Abuja.

“That’s when he told me: ‘You’re going to United. They want you and you’re leaving tomorrow’. My dad was so happy but mum was crying because I was moving abroad at such a young age.”