Rio 2016 Star Amuzie Dreams Super Eagles Return

By Johnny Edward: Stanley Amuzie is hoping he gets a chance to battle for the left back-spot in the Super Eagles squad for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Amuzie, 21, is seen as a potential long-term replacement for Elderson Echiejile after the Lugano left-back’s impressive showing for the Nigerian Olympic team at the Rio 2016 Games in Brazil.

Amuzie made his senior debut for Nigeria against Egypt in Kaduna in 2016 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“It was a big feat that we achieved qualifying for the World Cup with a game to spare,” Amuzie told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The coach Gernot Rohr has assembled a great team and it will be great to get a chance to stake a claim for a place.”

Amuzie has made four appearances since joining Swiss side Lugano on a season-long loan deal from Sampdoria.

