By James Agberebi: Rivers Angels have emerged 2017 Women’s Aiteo Cup winners after defeating Ibom Angels 3-0 on penalties in the final played at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos on Wednesday.

Regulation time ended 1-1 and the match went straight into penalties.

Rivers Angels took the lead through Cynthia Aku in the 48th minute before Gloria Ogbonna equalised for Ibom Angels on 53 minutes.

For emerging winners, Rivers Angels were rewarded with a cash prize of N10 million.

They have now won a record seventh Aiteo Cup trophy.

In the men’s final played at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, Akwa United edged Niger Tornadoes 3-2 on penalties after regulation time ended 0-0.

