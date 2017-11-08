Rivers United Hire Ex-Heartland Coach Nduka As Eguma’s Assistant

By Adeboye Amosu‎: Rivers United have recruited former Heartland coach Ndubuisi Nduka as their new assistant coach ahead of the new Nigeria Professional Football League season, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

Nduka takes over from Willy Ndube who has left the team following the expiration of his contract.

Aside from Heartland, the experienced coach once had managerial spells at Plateau United and FC Taraba.

Rivers United hope his experience will help improve the fortunes of the club following their below par outing in the NPFL last season.

The Pride of Rivers who were runners-up in the previous season finished in disappointing 15th position last term.

They also failed to make it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

