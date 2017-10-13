Rivers United Retain Rotimi, Austin 19 Other Players For New NPFL Season

By Johnny Edward: Rivers United have retained 21 players for the new Nigerian Professional League season (NPFL) season and will commence preparations on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Pride of Rivers narrowly escaped relegation last season as they placed 15th in the NPFL table after finishing runners-up in the penultimate season.

A media statement released by the club on Friday listed the retained players as captain Festus Austine, veteran goalkeeper Sunday Rotimi, Abiodun Akande, Chiwendu Ali, Markson Ojobo, Bernard Ovoke, Guy Kuemian, Olalekan Gabriel Ayobami Asekunowo, Semiu Liadi Obomate Frederick.

Others are Daniel Israel, Weli Christian, Kingsley Patrick, Bolaji Sakin, Emeka Ogbugh, Aliasou Sanou, Doumbia Zoumana, Emeka Atuloma, Kanoute Abdoulaye and Ifeanyi Nweke.

