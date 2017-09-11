RMD Sad Over Arsenal Absence, Tips Madrid To Retain Champions League Title

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Nollywood star Richard Mofe Damijo has tipped current Spanish and European champions Real Madrid to gun for a 13th Champions League title in 2018, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The group stages of the UEFA Champions League resume on Tuesday but Real Madrid begin the defence of their title on Wednesday with a Group H clash against Apoel Nicosia.

“I feel Real Madrid have the team to defend the title they have won back-to-back, ” veteran actor RMD told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Teams like Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus strengthened their squads during the transfer window but I fancy Real as long as their key players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Isco, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Luca Modric, Toni Kroos and Marcelo are fit and in form.

“Real Madrid are very experienced and it won’t surprise me if they retain the title.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying their group (H) will be easy, but I just feel once they get to the knockout stages, they’ll be unstoppable. Some big sides will cancel each other out in the other groups because the draw was fair.”

Completesportsnigeria.com pressed the actor who is an ardent Arsenal fan to declare which team he might support with the Gunners failing to qualify for the Champions League this season and rather will campaign in the Europa League.

“Perhaps in the absence of Arsenal I may just support them (Real Madrid) in the competition if you insist on knowing but I’m still hurt by that fact that my club (Arsenal) are not there this season,” RMD added.