With the FIFA Russia 2018 World Cup ticket already in the bag, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr can now try out new players in different positions as well as new tactics.

Completesportsnigeria.com’s JOHNNY EDWARD picks five players without an official cap for the senior side who could make their Super Eagles debuts in Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Algeria or the friendly against Argentina next Tuesday…

1. Henry Onyekuru (Anderlecht, Belgium)

Onyekuru has shown has that he possess the quality to be an influential forward in the past two seasons playing for Eupen and Anderlecht in Belgium.

The Everton-owned Onyekuru has scored seven goals in 18 appearances this season. Onyekuru could be the ideal candidate for the left side of the Eagles attack having flourished in that position with his club.

Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium)

Uche Agbo is a 21-year-old central defender on loan at Belgian club Standard Liege from Watford.

The Super Eagles defence has not been what it used to be in the last decade but Gernot Rohr has unearthed the next crop of defenders who have valuable European experience and should impress at the top level for the team and Agbo is one of them.

Agbo has been on the fringes of the Super Eagles for some time but has only made the substitutes bench in all the five games he has been called up for.

These games against Algeria and Argentina offer Agbo a chance to show his class having played for Granada last term and now in Belgium with Standard Liege

Anthony Nwakeame (Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Israel)

Now that Moses Simon and Victor Moses are missing for the games against Algeria and Argentina, there is a golden chance for Anthony Nwakaeme to shine in the colours of the Super Eagles after his recent goal rush for Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

The striker is a technically gifted forward who is excellent with both feet.

Nwakaeme scored 17 goals last season for Hapoel Beer Sheva, and has bagged seven goals in 17 games in all competitions this season.

.

Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, Netherlands)

The 21-year-old Tyronne Ebuehi has been on the fringes of the Super Eagles squad since pledging his allegiance to play for Nigeria.

Ebuehi has shown promise with ADO Den Haag in the Dutch Eredivisie and in training with the Super Eagles squad.

He is a quick right-back who is a great crosser of the ball, and he will flourish if he gets a chance to feature against Algeria, which will allow him to showcase his ability ahead of the World Cup.

Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain)

Uzoho is a talented goalkeeper and could make an appearance for the Super Eagles following his impressive performance for Deportivo La Coruna’s first team and the B team this season respectively.

In two La Liga Santander games, Uzoho has kept one clean sheet and conceded two goals, while for his club’s reserve team he has five clean sheets in six appearances, conceding three goals.

Uzoho, 18, is a formidable shot-stopper with excellent reflexes and can force his way into the national team reckoning if the likes of Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa do not pull their weight.

