ROAD TO RUSSIA: 7 Interesting Facts About Past Nigeria, Algeria Encounters

The Super Eagles sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup after beating Zambia 1-0 in their penultimate group game, while Algeria are rooted to the bottom of the group.

Algeria will host Nigeria in an African qualifying Group B Russia 2018 World Cup fixture in Constantine on Friday.

ALGERIA HAVE NOT BEATEN NIGERIA IN 27 YEARS

The last time that Nigeria lost to Algeria was way back 27 years ago.

It was in the final of the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Algeria which Nigeria lost 1-0.

The goal was scored by Cherif Oudjani in the 38th minute which secured Algeria their first and only AFCON title.

NIGERIA’S LAST AWAY LOSS TO ALGERIA WAS THE FINAL OF 1990 AFCON

The final of the 1990 AFCON in Algiers was the last time the Super Eagles lost away to Algeria.

Prior to the 1990 AFCON final, Nigeria had lost all four of their previous away games against Algeria.

Since then, Nigeria have secured one win and one draw in their last two visits.

The win was the 5-2 thrashing of Algeria during the qualifiers for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Oran. While the draw was the 1-1 scoreline in 1993 that secured Nigeria’s first qualification for the 1994 World Cup in USA.

NIGERIA BEAT ALGERIA TO WIN FIRST AFCON TITLE

After finishing third at the 1976 and 1978 AFCONs in Ethiopia and Ghana respectively, Nigeria were eventually crowned champions as hosts in 1980.

In the final played at the National Stadium, Lagos, Nigeria faced Algeria and spanked them 3-0.

A brace from Segun Odegbami and another goal from the late Muda Lawal secured Nigeria’s first ever AFCON title.

ALGERIA BEAT NIGERIA TO WIN FIRST AFCON TITLE

Algeria got their pound of flesh against Nigeria when they hosted and won the 1990 AFCON.

Just like in the 1980 AFCON final, Algeria met Nigeria in the final and won 1-0 in the 1990 edition.

The hero for Algeria was Cherif Oudjani whose 38th minute strike was enough to secure victory.

LAST TIME ALGERIA SCORED FIRST AGAINST NIGERIA WAS IN 1993

Nigeria last conceded first against Algeria in 1993 in the first leg group stage of the 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Lagos.

Abdelhafid Tasfaout put Algeria 1-0 ahead in the fifth minute before goals from the late Rashidi Yekini (brace), Austin Okocha and Daniel Amokachi gave Nigeria a 4-1 win.

Since then, Nigeria have gone ahead to score first in their last six clashes. In the return leg of the 1994 World Cup qualifier played in Algiers, in 1993, Finidi George put Nigeria 1-0 up before Sidi Ahmed Zerrouki equalised for Algeria.