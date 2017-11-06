ROAD TO RUSSIA: 7 Interesting Facts About Past Nigeria, Algeria Encounters

Algeria will host Nigeria in an African qualifying Group B Russia 2018 World Cup fixture in Constantine on Friday.
The Super Eagles sealed qualification for the 2018 World Cup after beating Zambia 1-0 in their penultimate group game, while Algeria are rooted to the bottom of the group.
Ahead of the game in Constantine, Completesportsnigeria.com‘s JAMES AGBEREBI highlights SEVEN interesting facts in clashes between the two African giants…
ALGERIA HAVE NOT BEATEN NIGERIA IN 27 YEARS
The last time that Nigeria lost to Algeria was way back 27 years ago.
It was in the final of the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations hosted by Algeria which Nigeria lost 1-0.
The goal was scored by Cherif Oudjani in the 38th minute which secured Algeria their first and only AFCON title.
NIGERIA’S LAST AWAY LOSS TO ALGERIA WAS THE FINAL OF 1990 AFCON
The final of the 1990 AFCON in Algiers was the last time the Super Eagles lost away to Algeria.
Prior to the 1990 AFCON final, Nigeria had lost all four of their previous away games against Algeria.
Since then, Nigeria have secured one win and one draw in their last two visits.
The win was the 5-2 thrashing of Algeria during the qualifiers for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Oran. While the draw was the 1-1 scoreline in 1993 that secured Nigeria’s first qualification for the 1994 World Cup in USA.
NIGERIA BEAT ALGERIA TO WIN FIRST AFCON TITLE
After finishing third at the 1976 and 1978 AFCONs in Ethiopia and Ghana respectively, Nigeria were eventually crowned champions as hosts in 1980.
In the final played at the National Stadium, Lagos, Nigeria faced Algeria and spanked them 3-0.
A brace from Segun Odegbami and another goal from the late Muda Lawal secured Nigeria’s first ever AFCON title.
ALGERIA BEAT NIGERIA TO WIN FIRST AFCON TITLE
Algeria got their pound of flesh against Nigeria when they hosted and won the 1990 AFCON.
Just like in the 1980 AFCON final, Algeria met Nigeria in the final and won 1-0 in the 1990 edition.
The hero for Algeria was Cherif Oudjani whose 38th minute strike was enough to secure victory.
LAST TIME ALGERIA SCORED FIRST AGAINST NIGERIA WAS IN 1993
Nigeria last conceded first against Algeria in 1993 in the first leg group stage of the 1994 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Lagos.
Abdelhafid Tasfaout put Algeria 1-0 ahead in the fifth minute before goals from the late Rashidi Yekini (brace), Austin Okocha and Daniel Amokachi gave Nigeria a 4-1 win.
Since then, Nigeria have gone ahead to score first in their last six clashes. In the return leg of the 1994 World Cup qualifier played in Algiers, in 1993, Finidi George put Nigeria 1-0 up before Sidi Ahmed Zerrouki equalised for Algeria.
At the 2002 AFCON group game, Julius Aghahowa’s goal gave Nigeria a 1-0 win, while in the first leg group stage 2006 World Cup qualifiers in Abuja, Joseph Yobo’s 84th minute goal gave Nigeria a 1-0 victory. Also, in the reverse fixture which Nigeria won 5-2, Obafemi Martins gave Nigeria the lead.
In the third place match at the 2010 AFCON, Nigeria won 1-0 thanks to Obinna Nsofor’s goal. And in the first leg group stage clash in the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo, Victor Moses shot Nigeria in the lead in a game which the Eagles eventually won 3-1.
-ALGERIA HAVE RECORDED THE HIGHEST SCORE MARGIN BETWEEN THEM AND NIGERIA
The opening game of the 1990 AFCON saw Algeria thrash Nigeria 5-1.
It is the highest score margin recorded since both countries first met in the football event of the 1973 All Africa Games in Lagos.
However, Nigeria defeated Algeria 4-1 and 5-2 in the 1994 and 2006 World Cup qualifiers respectively.
NIGERIA HAVE WON THEIR LAST FIVE CONSECUTIVE GAMES AGAINST ALGERIA
Following the 1-1 draw against Algeria in the 1994 World Cup quallfier, Nigeria have gone on to beat Algeria in their last five meetings.
At the 2002 AFCON group stage, Nigeria triumphed 1-0, while the first leg of the 2006 World Cup qualifier in Abuja saw Nigeria win 1-0. In the reverse fixture in Oran, Nigeria walloped Algeria 5-2.
The third place match of the 2010 AFCON in Angola pitted Nigeria and Algeria against each other with Nigeria winning 1-0, while their last meeting in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo also saw Nigeria win 3-1.
