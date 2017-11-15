ROAD TO RUSSIA: Which Goalkeepers Should Rohr Take To 2018 World Cup?

Perhaps we would not be having this debate if Vincent Enyeama had not retired or Carl Ikeme had not unfortunately been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.
These two are, without a doubt, Nigeria’s best goalkeepers at the moment. But they are unavailable — although Enyeama could still be persuaded to call off his retirement — and the show must go on.
In the absence of Enyeama and Ikeme, coach Gernot Rohr has given opportunities to Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and the new kid on the block Francis Uzoho, 18, to varying degrees of success.
Also, Dele Alampasu and Dele Ajiboye have trained with the squad and there are several others looking in from the outside, some of them in the Nigeria Professional Football League like Theophilus Afelokhai, Suraj Oyefeso of Nasarawa United, Ojo Olorunleke of Akwa United and others.
Of those already tried, Akpeyi has not covered himself in glory (especially against Argentina on Tuesday), Ezenwa has blown hot and cold (solid against Cameroon, unconvincing against Algeria), while the jury is still out on Uzoho since he has only played 45 Super Eagles minutes.
It is time again to have your say as Completesportsnigeria.com continue our Road To Russia World Cup Debate series.
COMMENTS
NO, Let Enyeama stay off the Eagles, let him continue with his Club at France, there is no room for Enyeama, he cannot reap what he didn’t sow .
what are you saying?. Enyama also sufer for Nigeria. Should only this one bring trouble?
So we should put those basket called Ezenwa and Akpeyi in our post to conside cheap goals? God forbid!
emmanuel…do you pray to labour hard for a contract and after been awarded the contract,,,your boss decide to bring sb who is more experienced than you to take over…….
Then don’t expect to go beyond round of 16
we will repeat what happened in France 98 be that.
Oga u are ingreat. Did u know what olise did to that guy that force him to resigned?
I don’t agree with you please, Enyeama is a Nigerian, if he is good and willing to play why not? We used the excuse of he has retired to sideline him but a good student of history will agree with me that Messi also retired from the Argentine team but was recalled. Peter Rufai didn’t play any qualify in preparation for France 98 yet he was between the sticks for Nigeria throughout the competition. If the coach want him (Enyeama) no one can stop him not even NFF.
I beg no argument about this. We need Enyeama. That is all
We realy need Enyeama and get ride of those two fearful and shakky basket called Ezenwa and Akpeyi.
I’m with you bro
Enyeama has past his prime,he should move on he’s got nothing to offer,he has not tasted action for over a year with his club.
Besides his school boy mistake made pogba score against Nigeria at the last world cup
Your point is not valid. He is the best goal keeper in the history of Nigerian football. Ikeme is good but no where close to Enyeama. Let me shock you that till this moment, Africa has not produced the like of Enyeama. If it is a lie, google it.
Repeat what happened in France 98 be that.
Enyeama should be forgotten forever as far as Nigerian footbal is consigned. They should all go away with their ego and bad luck
what ego and bad luck are you talking about??
Recall Enyeama back from retirement.
Nigeria team is getting better but we still need a good goal stopper like Enyeama to solidify the team for the 2018 world cup.
Thank you very much… You said the truth!
Ezenwa should be rewarded with a world cup appearance and it will also serve as a morale booster for local footballer to #doubledemhustle
Ezenwa should be droped… He is too nervious and fearful. The names of some countries alone will cause him to conside cheap goals!
Did you just say reward, what if he flops, guy this is football lets be realistic.
World cup is not a place of reward.
That will be the biggest error but I trust Roth, he will not want to play that kind of joker.
Good one Lawrence. Don’t mind those who r kicking against the return of Vincent enyeama. As it stands now, we need him. Though Uzoho can fit in, but wat happens when he is injured or suspended? Enyeama should be approached to return period
Francis Uzoho all the way joor.
who re dis three. nd were is Enyeama
Where was Enyeama during the qualifiers…Abeg,allow us go with those baskets,we have goalkeeper trainers.
Abi oo Dozie G Mark
Akpeyi out,uzoh and ezenwa and maybe enyeama
Please in my own opinion, oh would suggest that the NFF organize as many friendly as possible to try the options we have. I am seeing a future in Francis Uzoho. Finally Enyeama could as well be recalled because of his experience. Thanks
Vincent enyama should be recall.then ezenwa and uzohoh should join in squad to the World Cup.in football expirence matters in goal keeping department.world cup is not a training ground.
Enyeama must come back to eagles or else…..
What will happen? Hasn’t he Kept at the World Cup… Did he stop us from considing
We would have conceded more if he is not there. Who can you compare with Vincent among all of them? Including ikeme. See, even the blind can tell who is the best in between the sticks for Nigeria.
Who are this saying we don’t need eyeama ??? Wot has he don wrong? Did u no wot olise did to him ? With all he has don for this country ? U guys are ingreat infact NFF need to beg him to come back, after u guys have used him n dump him
Seriously they need to give him complete Apology some are here saying let him let him go that is what is killing Nigeria football because of lack of compliments with the players
Don’t mind them bro Mybe they don’t want to go beyond round of 16
Don’t mind them Prof. Ingreat people
We are on the same page jare.
Uzoho and Ezenwa
My choice will be Vincent Enyeama, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Francis Uzoho.
Still thinking on this important issue…
Enyiema, uzoho and new talent not Ezenwa
The coach should make his decision but for me Akpei, Ezenwa aand Uzo will be ok for now and tomorrow. If Ikeme recover he should join them and Uzo should be put on stand by.
Ezenwa is no good, he is too shakky and feafull…. Akpeyi is even worst… This two should be dropped. They should call back Enyeama. He is the best we had now.
Eyeama must be there
Noumber 3 is the best
the 18years goal keeper is really good…I noticed his composure and he has confidence…
We need Enyeama back pls
Akpeyi or whatever he is called, should not be considered as a Super Eagles goalkeeper
Please give us reasons why Enyeama should not be called.
Ezenwa pls. Who is enyima?
The best ever goalie Nigeria has ever produced. That is who Enyeama is.
If we can qualify without enyeama,definitely I see no reason we should be poised to call him back….we av good goalkeepers who are regular starter in their club in ezenwa and akpeyi plus the guy uzoho in Spain,,,Nigeria shouldn’t repeat peter rufai 98 wcup mistake by calling a clubless,injured,match rusty enyeama back to the team….pls let’s give the young gk the chance and allow enyeama to rest….
I wish eagles all the best
May be you dont know how to study goal keepers or you simple dont know who Akpeyi is. Akpeyi is not even good enough to stay in the bench and Ezenwa is too fearfull and unstable, this will cause him to concede cheap goals and ruine the super Eagles! Akpeyi and Ezenwa should be droped from the team and Enyeama should be recalled with Uzoho.
@ emmanueI disagreed with u bro.
I will never considere given My opinion second thought, Ezenwa Can not handle world cup pressure and Apeyi should not be considered to represent Nigeria in a competition of world cup magnitude or else eagle will be liable to concede cheap goals and we all know that the coach of the team will be held culpable of any failure it is better for him at this moment to select and go to world cup with the safest hand possible.
I won’t talk about Ezenwa but as for Akpeyi,it’s just a disgrace to have his class in the Eagles setup.the blunder he committed against Argentina was so shameful
Bro there is noting good about Ezenwa and Apeyi or else Nigeria will be disgrace at world cup we don’t need to take any risk about them we better continue with Uzoho for now and pray for quick recovery of Ekeme or coach should recall Eyama in time for world cup.
Eyeama is not fit
Uzoho, dele,and ikeme if recovery that all
And if Eyeama is so good, why is he clubless?
I always wonder how people reason slf, perhaps dy ar comparing World Cup with Chan nd wafu cup abi? OK we shall all see.. Make Ezenwa nd Akpei shall go along with basket….
simple solution, recall enyeama , pick uzuoh and ezenwa…wat has akpeyi done this futball calendar, worst keeper i ever seen , just look wht southafrica did to us in uyo , go n look at the replay u would see, its not fit at all
What an elder sees while sitting, a little child won’t see it even when he clamps and iroko tree. When other countries are going with their best why won’t Nigeria go with Enyeama. Let the coach decide who he want but I think Enyeama is way better than all these guys.
What I know is that we still need Enyeama because our defense is beginning to understand themselves so we need person like Enyeama to back them up
this is my take on the issue..lets take our best leg to world cup, enyeama shd be recall, take ezenwa and uzuoh. pls drop akpeyi ..because he s the worst goalkeeper I ever seen.
I agree with you
On point
thanks sir
World cup is nt a testing ground, let us learn hw to appreciate our own, we need an experienced keeper like Enyama, Messi retired from international football nd Argentina President begged him b4 he could come back, let’s appreciate our own pls
those who are not in support of Enyeama return they no sabi football my advice is Nigeria should focus on bringing Enyeama back before any other thing oo just take a look at what that guy do before Argentina have their first goal can any experience keep did that they are all still using the local experience they have none of them are qualified to be the first Choice at the word cup
I’m for the 19 year old Uzoho
I like Uzoho but the truth is the guy has not been tested. 45 minutes is just too short to draw conclusion. I want him to go anyway but not as our first choice goalkeeper.
Ezenwa and Enyeama
What is wrong with this coach?? What is Akpeyi still doing in our national team?? That Akpeyi of a dude dont even deserve a place in the bench and Ezenwa is too fearful and unstable this the coach knows but do nothing about it. Eyeama, Uzoho and that former U17 goal keeper should be in Russia so we can avoid embarrisement!
U are a wise fellow, I guess Alampasu
so ezenwa doesnt deserve to be in russia..i hope you will be happy to be ignored by ur company after winning them a huge contract?
Hameed, we have to remove sentiment in this matter o. We was paid all the bonuses for the matches he played. So no issue. We want all our best hands for the world cup. Was Enyeama invited? If he was, he would have represented. So no issue.
Olanrewaju…. You dont know how to study goal keepers, just watch Akpeyi and Ezenwa very will, you will see what i am talking about. Ezenwa is too panicky, i bet you would not want such a keeper in your post in the world cup. The world cup is not African qualifiers!
How can you drop Uzoho
How will young learn without getting a chance. I believe Uzoho and Ezenwa…. Maybe Alampasu is best for the team. We don’t need Eyeama anymore
The return of Vincent Enyeama will give the super eagle a motivation in Russia. But for now i prefer Francis Uzoho.
Those two goalkeepers should be taken back to learn more in various amateurs clubs because they are no match for standard and professional football.how can a goalkeeper do that kind of stupid mistake in this era of modern football?
Make I Hear Say Una No Call Back Vincent Enyeama.Make Una No Jabor 4 Group Stage..Abi Na D One Wey Dey Catch Ball 4 Outside 18 Una Wan Carry Go?
Completesports Make Una Answer Me Na.
pls pls,dont mention akpeyi abeg..uzoho looks comfortable with ball,with confidence..enyeama is very good buy active football is needed n he lacks that now,haba..almost 2yrs out..ezenwa,uzoho n ajiboye #myOpinion
For now in the absence of Ekeme, the goalkeeper that substitute Akpeyi, Ezenwa, and Alampasu should be involved in a serious drill before the World Cup to access their capabilities
Senior keeper
Those of you saying Eyeama didn’t sweat
idowu that played yesterday didn’t play qualifiers so also some oda players like Ola Auna…but they are going to Russia…. And u think Eyeama who has sweat 4d country does not deserve an automatic spot ??? Na wa 4una o
I salute you wisdom. Somebody must answer his question o. We need Enyeama, period.
Those saying we don’t need Enyeama should know that world Cup is not for experiment and incompetent fellows, it’s behooves us to elude sentiment and return Enyeama if we wish to go beyond round of 16′ period.
When last did you saw him in action?
Bros, the guy get injury now. He still going through the recovery processes plus light goalie training.
Abeg help me tell am oo Akindele Shehu
if you think we need enyeama back…definitely it will be safe to call taiye taiwo back as echiejile isn’t convincing.
we need okocha back
and KANU or martins in the attack
likewise obasanjo in aso rock.
abeg …allow ezenwa,uzoho,akpeyi the chance to prove themselves after all enyeama started from somewhere …..
abeg I no wan hear that name called akpeyi, he is a flop.
Sentiment sentiment sentiment.
Non….. Enyama only
Sentiment aside,,, pls Enyeama should b recall wit immediate effect
Because after all the games without him and Carl Ikeme, I can’t figure any suitable goalie for the world cup…
This is world cup.. he Enyeama didn’t retired properly. He should return for my own opinion.
Uzoho is d best candidate among then CUS exposure he has gain in one of top 5 European club copetetion
Enyeama, Uzoho, Ezenwa for world cup.
Enyeama must be first choice and Akpeyi shouldn’t be on that plane to Russia…
You guys should train them often for them to be Good……..Stop complaining Nigerians …….its look so ridiculous….help them to be good you Guys over there….
What is this
I share your sentiment my brother but world cup is not a training ground. Enyeama is fine.
We guys are just clamoring for Eyeama’s return and there is nothing wrong with that. But I want us to know Eyeama started from somewhere too. Without him we qualified for world cup even disgraced Argentina. My questions are: with Eyeama, is Nigeria going to win the world cup? What happens when Eyeama is not in the national team again, does that mean the goal post be left empty? Pls let’s give these lads the required too. But for apkeyi, that guy is a complete disgrace to the national team.
Lol, with Enyeama we can win the world cup. He is the bridge between the golden generation of footballers and the current generation. His experience is second to none.
For me enyeama is not needed in the team. Enzewa and the likes are capable of making Nigeria goalkeeping segments standard firm. They only need our support. Nigerian’s
Pls guys , wht of alampasu ?
Enyama should be back if Nigeria wanted to do well…this is world cup not qualifier
I pick dele, eyeama, ezenwa
Uzoho is a better handler, both experienced and technical wise.
Uzoho, dele,ikeme finished
With Vincent in the team, a step closer to worldcup success
Akpeyi and Ezenwa should go back to their village and learn from village league before progressing to Nigerian premier league. Uzoho and alampasu should be given time to impress
Ezenwa is bad. Neither is Akpeyi. But I didn’t buy the idea of Enyeama coming b AZ Co a good actor leave when the Ovation is loud
we need all three of them… all world cup squads includes three keepers
Uzoho and Ezenwa is okay… Maybe Alampasu
Give francie uzoho a chance his confidence gave our defence line more energy to defend. I Like that guy die.
Akpeyi should not be considered at all.
Ezenwa, uzoho & ajiboye
We still need Enyama if they can convince him to come back.But if otherwise,uzoho should be our number one choice while Ezenwa and dele alapasu wl b 2nd and 3rd choice.apkeyi shld be drop.
whether Enyeama is call back or nt is nt my problem,my problem is dat Gernot Rhor sould plz take Enzenwa nd Uzoho to world cup nd use them cos Enzenwa really elp us during qualifiers nd dis wil gve other keeper moral to fight cos even his royal majesty Enyeama also start some where b4 he bcom star.
Pls Enyema be called back, Ezenwa should be in, and Francis Uzoho should be allowed in ,he is young yes, but you can see his boldness and reflex.
Francis uzoho is the best choice according to what we have nw
Enyeama should be on d flight. Even if he’s not gonna play, his experience n motivation could help the stand in goal keeper. I tip uzoho to start. Ezenwa to just go and gain experience. But if enyeama won’t b going, then alampasu is a better reserved goal keeper for uzoho.
in the absence of Ikheme & Eyeama,let the coach go with Ezenwa,Uzoho & Alampasu. Apeyi has no place in that squad. But why didn’t the coach give Alampasu a chance to show what he is capable of doing?why are people looking at that guy as small boy. What age was De gea when he started for Atletico or utd, and what about Donnaruma of Milan?it’s only in Nigeria people say a player is not yet ripe for eagles. I disagreed with that. Old age no more plays football. Old legs was what destroyed the eagles in france 1998. It’s time to trust our young players.
Akpeyi is numero uno so let’s forget about enyeama.
u know wat, i can see uzoho’s furture…. His head on a platter of russian clay, beheaded by u guys… just 45 mins people… huh. he looks gud,bt dis is not da right tym to start hailing him. u knaow, ezenwa was gud in his first eagles game and every one started shouting ” he has landed, Ezenwa better than ikeme”
My Grandpa is far better then Akpeyi.UZOHO and ENYEAMA. Akpeyi is called ‘Akpyibasket’
Ikeme might still make it to world cup.
Hmm. Only in Nigeria we don’t believe in young goal Keepers or players. (No1) For sure, we needed Enyeama badly.
2 The Olympic goal keeper, D is there too, if given the opportunity. He has confidence and he really matured.
(3)Ajiboye is there as well.
(4)Also Alanpasun and Francis Uzoho are there.
(5)Don’t forget about “Africa Buffon” he is a world class goal keeper but politics is everything in Nigeria.
A word is enough for the wise. We don’t need to deceive ourselves, we don’t have any problem when it comes to goal keeper.
Lastly, Rohr should hear our say for once. We have been calling Idowu’s name for this while but thank God the coache heard our call for once. We have so many players and goal keepers out there now but if you don’t have connections, you are going no where except for the mercy of God. God bless Nigeria!!!