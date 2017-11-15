ROAD TO RUSSIA: Which Goalkeepers Should Rohr Take To 2018 World Cup?

ROAD TO RUSSIA: Which Goalkeepers Should Rohr Take To 2018 World Cup?

Perhaps we would not be having this debate if Vincent Enyeama had not retired or Carl Ikeme had not unfortunately been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

These two are, without a doubt, Nigeria’s best goalkeepers at the moment. But they are unavailable  — although Enyeama could still be persuaded to call off his retirement  — and the show must go on.

In the absence of Enyeama and Ikeme, coach Gernot Rohr has given opportunities to Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and the new kid on the block Francis Uzoho, 18, to varying degrees of success.

Also, Dele Alampasu and Dele Ajiboye have trained with the squad and there are several others looking in from the outside, some of them in the Nigeria Professional Football League like Theophilus Afelokhai, Suraj Oyefeso of Nasarawa United, Ojo Olorunleke of Akwa United and others.

Of those already tried, Akpeyi has not covered himself in glory (especially against Argentina on Tuesday), Ezenwa has blown hot and cold (solid against Cameroon, unconvincing against Algeria), while the jury is still out on Uzoho since he has only played 45 Super Eagles minutes.

So, should Enyeama be recalled to lead the goalkeeping crew? Should Akpeyi be trusted again? Is Ezenwa up to the task? Do Uzoho’s young age and inexperience count against him? Are the other NPFL keepers ready for the world stage?Who are your three goalkeepers for the Russia 2018 World Cup?

It is time again to have your say as Completesportsnigeria.com continue our Road To Russia World Cup Debate series.

Use the ‘Leave a Reply’ field to air your views. Comments on Facebook are also welcome.
  • Abdullahi Haruna Birniwa 4 hours

    NO, Let Enyeama stay off the Eagles, let him continue with his Club at France, there is no room for Enyeama, he cannot reap what he didn’t sow .

    Reply
    • Victor Emmanuel 3 hours

      what are you saying?. Enyama also sufer for Nigeria. Should only this one bring trouble?

      Reply
    • Emmanuel Ben Stephen 3 hours

      So we should put those basket called Ezenwa and Akpeyi in our post to conside cheap goals? God forbid!

      Reply
    • Olatunbi Abdul Hameed Olanrewaju 3 hours

      emmanuel…do you pray to labour hard for a contract and after been awarded the contract,,,your boss decide to bring sb who is more experienced than you to take over…….

      Reply
    • Don Emmason Samuel 3 hours

      Then don’t expect to go beyond round of 16

      Reply
    • Mathias Kure Mog 3 hours

      we will repeat what happened in France 98 be that.

      Reply
    • Onyechere Mathias Donatus 2 hours

      Oga u are ingreat. Did u know what olise did to that guy that force him to resigned?

      Reply
    • Temitope Adeola 10 mins

      I don’t agree with you please, Enyeama is a Nigerian, if he is good and willing to play why not? We used the excuse of he has retired to sideline him but a good student of history will agree with me that Messi also retired from the Argentine team but was recalled. Peter Rufai didn’t play any qualify in preparation for France 98 yet he was between the sticks for Nigeria throughout the competition. If the coach want him (Enyeama) no one can stop him not even NFF.

      Reply
  • Lawrence Terlumun Iorhuna 4 hours

    I beg no argument about this. We need Enyeama. That is all

    Reply
    • Emmanuel Ben Stephen 3 hours

      We realy need Enyeama and get ride of those two fearful and shakky basket called Ezenwa and Akpeyi.

      Reply
    • Don Emmason Samuel 3 hours

      I’m with you bro

      Reply
    • Jud Gabriel Nice 3 hours

      Enyeama has past his prime,he should move on he’s got nothing to offer,he has not tasted action for over a year with his club.
      Besides his school boy mistake made pogba score against Nigeria at the last world cup

      Reply
      • Temitope Adeola 7 mins

        Your point is not valid. He is the best goal keeper in the history of Nigerian football. Ikeme is good but no where close to Enyeama. Let me shock you that till this moment, Africa has not produced the like of Enyeama. If it is a lie, google it.

        Reply
    • Mathias Kure Mog 2 hours

      Repeat what happened in France 98 be that.

      Reply
  • Revnd Obi Iyke 4 hours

    Enyeama should be forgotten forever as far as Nigerian footbal is consigned. They should all go away with their ego and bad luck

    Reply
  • olamide stephen 3 hours

    Recall Enyeama back from retirement.

    Reply
  • Ugboka Efe 3 hours

    Nigeria team is getting better but we still need a good goal stopper like Enyeama to solidify the team for the 2018 world cup.

    Reply
  • Jibola Rahman 3 hours

    Ezenwa should be rewarded with a world cup appearance and it will also serve as a morale booster for local footballer to #doubledemhustle

    Reply
  • Eze Arsenal Papilo 3 hours

    Good one Lawrence. Don’t mind those who r kicking against the return of Vincent enyeama. As it stands now, we need him. Though Uzoho can fit in, but wat happens when he is injured or suspended? Enyeama should be approached to return period

    Reply
  • Azuka Zubypump Solomon 3 hours

    Francis Uzoho all the way joor.

    Reply
  • Amaje Freeman Monday 3 hours

    who re dis three. nd were is Enyeama

    Reply
  • Ezea Shawn Kenneth 3 hours

    Akpeyi out,uzoh and ezenwa and maybe enyeama

    Reply
  • Okonkwo Jude C 2 hours

    Please in my own opinion, oh would suggest that the NFF organize as many friendly as possible to try the options we have. I am seeing a future in Francis Uzoho. Finally Enyeama could as well be recalled because of his experience. Thanks

    Reply
  • Ifeanyi 2 hours

    Vincent enyama should be recall.then ezenwa and uzohoh should join in squad to the World Cup.in football expirence matters in goal keeping department.world cup is not a training ground.

    Reply
  • Moses Egwowa 3 hours

    Enyeama must come back to eagles or else…..

    Reply
    • Progress Okachamara 2 hours

      What will happen? Hasn’t he Kept at the World Cup… Did he stop us from considing

      Reply
      • Temitope Adeola 1 min

        We would have conceded more if he is not there. Who can you compare with Vincent among all of them? Including ikeme. See, even the blind can tell who is the best in between the sticks for Nigeria.

        Reply
  • Akhere Meki Aigbe Stainless 3 hours

    Who are this saying we don’t need eyeama ??? Wot has he don wrong? Did u no wot olise did to him ? With all he has don for this country ? U guys are ingreat infact NFF need to beg him to come back, after u guys have used him n dump him

    Reply
  • Akinloye Solomon 3 hours

    Uzoho and Ezenwa

    Reply
  • Olumide Omoboye 2 hours

    My choice will be Vincent Enyeama, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Francis Uzoho.
    Still thinking on this important issue…

    Reply
  • George Okeke 3 hours

    The coach should make his decision but for me Akpei, Ezenwa aand Uzo will be ok for now and tomorrow. If Ikeme recover he should join them and Uzo should be put on stand by.

    Reply
  • Enoch Oso 3 hours

    Noumber 3 is the best

    Reply
  • Abang Dinho Nten 3 hours

    the 18years goal keeper is really good…I noticed his composure and he has confidence…

    Reply
  • Mubarak Audu 3 hours

    We need Enyeama back pls

    Reply
  • Stan Linus 3 hours

    Akpeyi or whatever he is called, should not be considered as a Super Eagles goalkeeper

    Reply
    • Temitope Adeola 2 mins

      Please give us reasons why Enyeama should not be called.

      Reply
  • MP Utoo 2 hours

    Ezenwa pls. Who is enyima?

    Reply
    • Temitope Adeola 4 mins

      The best ever goalie Nigeria has ever produced. That is who Enyeama is.

      Reply
  • Olatunbi Abdul Hameed Olanrewaju 3 hours

    If we can qualify without enyeama,definitely I see no reason we should be poised to call him back….we av good goalkeepers who are regular starter in their club in ezenwa and akpeyi plus the guy uzoho in Spain,,,Nigeria shouldn’t repeat peter rufai 98 wcup mistake by calling a clubless,injured,match rusty enyeama back to the team….pls let’s give the young gk the chance and allow enyeama to rest….

    I wish eagles all the best

    Reply
    • Emmanuel Ben Stephen 3 hours

      May be you dont know how to study goal keepers or you simple dont know who Akpeyi is. Akpeyi is not even good enough to stay in the bench and Ezenwa is too fearfull and unstable, this will cause him to concede cheap goals and ruine the super Eagles! Akpeyi and Ezenwa should be droped from the team and Enyeama should be recalled with Uzoho.

      Reply
    • Mathias Kure Mog 2 hours

      @ emmanueI disagreed with u bro.

      Reply
    • Onaolapo Mohammed 2 hours

      I will never considere given My opinion second thought, Ezenwa Can not handle world cup pressure and Apeyi should not be considered to represent Nigeria in a competition of world cup magnitude or else eagle will be liable to concede cheap goals and we all know that the coach of the team will be held culpable of any failure it is better for him at this moment to select and go to world cup with the safest hand possible.

      Reply
    • Mikel Deni 2 hours

      I won’t talk about Ezenwa but as for Akpeyi,it’s just a disgrace to have his class in the Eagles setup.the blunder he committed against Argentina was so shameful

      Reply
    • Onaolapo Mohammed 2 hours

      Bro there is noting good about Ezenwa and Apeyi or else Nigeria will be disgrace at world cup we don’t need to take any risk about them we better continue with Uzoho for now and pray for quick recovery of Ekeme or coach should recall Eyama in time for world cup.

      Reply
    • Progress Okachamara 2 hours

      Eyeama is not fit

      Reply
    • Undefeated Hassan 2 hours

      Uzoho, dele,and ikeme if recovery that all

      Reply
    • Progress Okachamara 2 hours

      And if Eyeama is so good, why is he clubless?

      Reply
    • Lawal Hamid Olawale Alekuwodo 2 hours

      I always wonder how people reason slf, perhaps dy ar comparing World Cup with Chan nd wafu cup abi? OK we shall all see.. Make Ezenwa nd Akpei shall go along with basket….

      Reply
    • Oyinloye Oluwasheun Matthew 1 hour

      simple solution, recall enyeama , pick uzuoh and ezenwa…wat has akpeyi done this futball calendar, worst keeper i ever seen , just look wht southafrica did to us in uyo , go n look at the replay u would see, its not fit at all

      Reply
    • Temitope Adeola 8 mins

      What an elder sees while sitting, a little child won’t see it even when he clamps and iroko tree. When other countries are going with their best why won’t Nigeria go with Enyeama. Let the coach decide who he want but I think Enyeama is way better than all these guys.

      Reply
  • Onyeozi Nnajiofor 3 hours

    What I know is that we still need Enyeama because our defense is beginning to understand themselves so we need person like Enyeama to back them up

    Reply
  • Oyinloye Oluwasheun Matthew 3 hours

    this is my take on the issue..lets take our best leg to world cup, enyeama shd be recall, take ezenwa and uzuoh. pls drop akpeyi ..because he s the worst goalkeeper I ever seen.

    Reply
  • Faloye Olajiire 3 hours

    World cup is nt a testing ground, let us learn hw to appreciate our own, we need an experienced keeper like Enyama, Messi retired from international football nd Argentina President begged him b4 he could come back, let’s appreciate our own pls

    Reply
  • Lukpata Steven Ik 3 hours

    those who are not in support of Enyeama return they no sabi football my advice is Nigeria should focus on bringing Enyeama back before any other thing oo just take a look at what that guy do before Argentina have their first goal can any experience keep did that they are all still using the local experience they have none of them are qualified to be the first Choice at the word cup

    Reply
  • Fitzgerald Egbuchulam 3 hours

    I’m for the 19 year old Uzoho

    Reply
    • Temitope Adeola 15 mins

      I like Uzoho but the truth is the guy has not been tested. 45 minutes is just too short to draw conclusion. I want him to go anyway but not as our first choice goalkeeper.

      Reply
  • Itz Wizpac 3 hours

    Ezenwa and Enyeama

    Reply
  • Emmanuel Ben Stephen 3 hours

    What is wrong with this coach?? What is Akpeyi still doing in our national team?? That Akpeyi of a dude dont even deserve a place in the bench and Ezenwa is too fearful and unstable this the coach knows but do nothing about it. Eyeama, Uzoho and that former U17 goal keeper should be in Russia so we can avoid embarrisement!

    Reply
    • Don Emmason Samuel 3 hours

      U are a wise fellow, I guess Alampasu

      Reply
    • Olatunbi Abdul Hameed Olanrewaju 3 hours

      so ezenwa doesnt deserve to be in russia..i hope you will be happy to be ignored by ur company after winning them a huge contract?

      Reply
      • Temitope Adeola 20 mins

        Hameed, we have to remove sentiment in this matter o. We was paid all the bonuses for the matches he played. So no issue. We want all our best hands for the world cup. Was Enyeama invited? If he was, he would have represented. So no issue.

        Reply
    • Emmanuel Ben Stephen 2 hours

      Olanrewaju…. You dont know how to study goal keepers, just watch Akpeyi and Ezenwa very will, you will see what i am talking about. Ezenwa is too panicky, i bet you would not want such a keeper in your post in the world cup. The world cup is not African qualifiers!

      Reply
    • Progress Okachamara 2 hours

      How can you drop Uzoho
      How will young learn without getting a chance. I believe Uzoho and Ezenwa…. Maybe Alampasu is best for the team. We don’t need Eyeama anymore

      Reply
  • Cosmas Ufot 3 hours

    The return of Vincent Enyeama will give the super eagle a motivation in Russia. But for now i prefer Francis Uzoho.

    Reply
  • Peter Edet 3 hours

    Those two goalkeepers should be taken back to learn more in various amateurs clubs because they are no match for standard and professional football.how can a goalkeeper do that kind of stupid mistake in this era of modern football?

    Reply
  • Agada Moses Chika Amc 3 hours

    Make I Hear Say Una No Call Back Vincent Enyeama.Make Una No Jabor 4 Group Stage..Abi Na D One Wey Dey Catch Ball 4 Outside 18 Una Wan Carry Go?
    Completesports Make Una Answer Me Na.

    Reply
  • Bernard Omadah 3 hours

    pls pls,dont mention akpeyi abeg..uzoho looks comfortable with ball,with confidence..enyeama is very good buy active football is needed n he lacks that now,haba..almost 2yrs out..ezenwa,uzoho n ajiboye #myOpinion

    Reply
  • Nimzing Nankap 3 hours

    For now in the absence of Ekeme, the goalkeeper that substitute Akpeyi, Ezenwa, and Alampasu should be involved in a serious drill before the World Cup to access their capabilities

    Reply
  • Idris Ali 3 hours

    Senior keeper

    Reply
  • Nelson Akomhen Ogbes 3 hours

    Those of you saying Eyeama didn’t sweat
    idowu that played yesterday didn’t play qualifiers so also some oda players like Ola Auna…but they are going to Russia…. And u think Eyeama who has sweat 4d country does not deserve an automatic spot ??? Na wa 4una o

    Reply
    • Temitope Adeola 31 mins

      I salute you wisdom. Somebody must answer his question o. We need Enyeama, period.

      Reply
  • Don Emmason Samuel 3 hours

    Those saying we don’t need Enyeama should know that world Cup is not for experiment and incompetent fellows, it’s behooves us to elude sentiment and return Enyeama if we wish to go beyond round of 16′ period.

    Reply
  • Olatunbi Abdul Hameed Olanrewaju 3 hours

    if you think we need enyeama back…definitely it will be safe to call taiye taiwo back as echiejile isn’t convincing.

    we need okocha back

    and KANU or martins in the attack

    likewise obasanjo in aso rock.

    abeg …allow ezenwa,uzoho,akpeyi the chance to prove themselves after all enyeama started from somewhere …..

    Reply
  • Machi Dave 3 hours

    Non….. Enyama only

    Reply
  • Jesse Sebastian 2 hours

    Sentiment aside,,, pls Enyeama should b recall wit immediate effect
    Because after all the games without him and Carl Ikeme, I can’t figure any suitable goalie for the world cup…
    This is world cup.. he Enyeama didn’t retired properly. He should return for my own opinion.

    Reply
  • Aduloju Gbenga Emmanuel 2 hours

    Uzoho is d best candidate among then CUS exposure he has gain in one of top 5 European club copetetion

    Reply
  • Eseolorun Ejidje 2 hours

    Enyeama, Uzoho, Ezenwa for world cup.

    Reply
  • Joseph Olusegun 2 hours

    Enyeama must be first choice and Akpeyi shouldn’t be on that plane to Russia…

    Reply
  • Toti Toscana Tassotti 2 hours

    You guys should train them often for them to be Good……..Stop complaining Nigerians …….its look so ridiculous….help them to be good you Guys over there….
    What is this

    Reply
    • Temitope Adeola 36 mins

      I share your sentiment my brother but world cup is not a training ground. Enyeama is fine.

      Reply
  • Mallam Sanusi Akeem Abiola 2 hours

    We guys are just clamoring for Eyeama’s return and there is nothing wrong with that. But I want us to know Eyeama started from somewhere too. Without him we qualified for world cup even disgraced Argentina. My questions are: with Eyeama, is Nigeria going to win the world cup? What happens when Eyeama is not in the national team again, does that mean the goal post be left empty? Pls let’s give these lads the required too. But for apkeyi, that guy is a complete disgrace to the national team.

    Reply
    • Temitope Adeola 41 mins

      Lol, with Enyeama we can win the world cup. He is the bridge between the golden generation of footballers and the current generation. His experience is second to none.

      Reply
  • Toyese Ogundeji 2 hours

    For me enyeama is not needed in the team. Enzewa and the likes are capable of making Nigeria goalkeeping segments standard firm. They only need our support. Nigerian’s

    Reply
  • Olarinde Owolabi 2 hours

    Pls guys , wht of alampasu ?

    Reply
  • Sunmie Fasogbon 2 hours

    Enyama should be back if Nigeria wanted to do well…this is world cup not qualifier

    Reply
  • Harbiodun Holuwaseun Gbadebo 2 hours

    I pick dele, eyeama, ezenwa

    Reply
  • Precious Brill Ihediwa 2 hours

    Uzoho is a better handler, both experienced and technical wise.

    Reply
  • Undefeated Hassan 2 hours

    Uzoho, dele,ikeme finished

    Reply
  • Wisdom Onafuye 2 hours

    With Vincent in the team, a step closer to worldcup success

    Reply
  • Precious Brill Ihediwa 2 hours

    Akpeyi and Ezenwa should go back to their village and learn from village league before progressing to Nigerian premier league. Uzoho and alampasu should be given time to impress

    Reply
  • Ekundayo Joseph Tayo 2 hours

    Ezenwa is bad. Neither is Akpeyi. But I didn’t buy the idea of Enyeama coming b AZ Co a good actor leave when the Ovation is loud

    Reply
  • Victor Oladimeji 2 hours

    we need all three of them… all world cup squads includes three keepers

    Reply
  • Progress Okachamara 2 hours

    Uzoho and Ezenwa is okay… Maybe Alampasu

    Reply
  • Six March Jr. 2 hours

    Give francie uzoho a chance his confidence gave our defence line more energy to defend. I Like that guy die.

    Reply
  • Okechukwu Eluma 2 hours

    Akpeyi should not be considered at all.

    Reply
  • Adewunmi Shegeli 2 hours

    Ezenwa, uzoho & ajiboye

    Reply
  • Emmanuel 34 mins

    We still need Enyama if they can convince him to come back.But if otherwise,uzoho should be our number one choice while Ezenwa and dele alapasu wl b 2nd and 3rd choice.apkeyi shld be drop.

    Reply
  • Mus Ta Fa 2 hours

    whether Enyeama is call back or nt is nt my problem,my problem is dat Gernot Rhor sould plz take Enzenwa nd Uzoho to world cup nd use them cos Enzenwa really elp us during qualifiers nd dis wil gve other keeper moral to fight cos even his royal majesty Enyeama also start some where b4 he bcom star.

    Reply
  • clems 31 mins

    Pls Enyema be called back, Ezenwa should be in, and Francis Uzoho should be allowed in ,he is young yes, but you can see his boldness and reflex.

    Reply
  • Nedson 23 mins

    Francis uzoho is the best choice according to what we have nw

    Reply
  • Churchill Ghavwan 21 mins

    Enyeama should be on d flight. Even if he’s not gonna play, his experience n motivation could help the stand in goal keeper. I tip uzoho to start. Ezenwa to just go and gain experience. But if enyeama won’t b going, then alampasu is a better reserved goal keeper for uzoho.

    Reply
  • Ademuwagun Sogo 13 mins

    in the absence of Ikheme & Eyeama,let the coach go with Ezenwa,Uzoho & Alampasu. Apeyi has no place in that squad. But why didn’t the coach give Alampasu a chance to show what he is capable of doing?why are people looking at that guy as small boy. What age was De gea when he started for Atletico or utd, and what about Donnaruma of Milan?it’s only in Nigeria people say a player is not yet ripe for eagles. I disagreed with that. Old age no more plays football. Old legs was what destroyed the eagles in france 1998. It’s time to trust our young players.

    Reply
  • Awotunya Anthony Aderemi 1 hour

    Akpeyi is numero uno so let’s forget about enyeama.

    Reply
  • Zamzam 25 mins

    u know wat, i can see uzoho’s furture…. His head on a platter of russian clay, beheaded by u guys… just 45 mins people… huh. he looks gud,bt dis is not da right tym to start hailing him. u knaow, ezenwa was gud in his first eagles game and every one started shouting ” he has landed, Ezenwa better than ikeme”

    Reply
  • Edoman 30 mins

    My Grandpa is far better then Akpeyi.UZOHO and ENYEAMA. Akpeyi is called ‘Akpyibasket’

    Reply
  • tayor 60 mins

    Ikeme might still make it to world cup.

    Reply
  • omo9ja 60 mins

    Hmm. Only in Nigeria we don’t believe in young goal Keepers or players. (No1) For sure, we needed Enyeama badly.

    2 The Olympic goal keeper, D is there too, if given the opportunity. He has confidence and he really matured.

    (3)Ajiboye is there as well.

    (4)Also Alanpasun and Francis Uzoho are there.

    (5)Don’t forget about “Africa Buffon” he is a world class goal keeper but politics is everything in Nigeria.

    A word is enough for the wise. We don’t need to deceive ourselves, we don’t have any problem when it comes to goal keeper.

    Lastly, Rohr should hear our say for once. We have been calling Idowu’s name for this while but thank God the coache heard our call for once. We have so many players and goal keepers out there now but if you don’t have connections, you are going no where except for the mercy of God. God bless Nigeria!!!

    Reply

