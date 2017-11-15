ROAD TO RUSSIA: Which Goalkeepers Should Rohr Take To 2018 World Cup?

Perhaps we would not be having this debate if Vincent Enyeama had not retired or Carl Ikeme had not unfortunately been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.

These two are, without a doubt, Nigeria’s best goalkeepers at the moment. But they are unavailable — although Enyeama could still be persuaded to call off his retirement — and the show must go on.

In the absence of Enyeama and Ikeme, coach Gernot Rohr has given opportunities to Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and the new kid on the block Francis Uzoho, 18, to varying degrees of success.

Also, Dele Alampasu and Dele Ajiboye have trained with the squad and there are several others looking in from the outside, some of them in the Nigeria Professional Football League like Theophilus Afelokhai, Suraj Oyefeso of Nasarawa United, Ojo Olorunleke of Akwa United and others.

Of those already tried, Akpeyi has not covered himself in glory (especially against Argentina on Tuesday), Ezenwa has blown hot and cold (solid against Cameroon, unconvincing against Algeria), while the jury is still out on Uzoho since he has only played 45 Super Eagles minutes.

So, should Enyeama be recalled to lead the goalkeeping crew? Should Akpeyi be trusted again? Is Ezenwa up to the task? Do Uzoho’s young age and inexperience count against him? Are the other NPFL keepers ready for the world stage?Who are your three goalkeepers for the Russia 2018 World Cup?

It is time again to have your say as Completesportsnigeria.com continue our Road To Russia World Cup Debate series.

Use the ‘Leave a Reply’ field to air your views. Comments on Facebook are also welcome.

