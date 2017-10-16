ROAD TO RUSSIA: Should NFF Continue To Pursue Tammy Abraham?

Tammy Abraham is in fine form at the moment and he is still eligible to play for Nigeria.

The Swansea striker, on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea, scored twice on Saturday as his side defeated Huddersfield in a league fixture, taking his tally to an impressive four goals for the season.

Abraham has played for England at age-grade levels but his parents are Nigerian and he can still switch nationality in time for the Super Eagles’ Russia 2018 campaign.

Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick, who knew Tammy’s parents from Warri, has not hidden his intention to make the 20-year-old join the likes of Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong in turning out for the Super Eagles after featuring for other countries’ junior sides.

Although Abraham has publicly stated his intention to wait for a senior England chance despite admitting that he indeed met with Pinnick, opinion is still divided regarding his usefulness for Nigeria in Russia.

So, should the NFF continue to pursue the tall, rangy striker? Or do the Super Eagles have enough firepower in Odion Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Henry Onyekuru, Victor Osimhen and Anthony Nwakaeme?

It is time to have your say as Completesportsnigeria.com start our Road To Russia World Cup Debate series.

Use the ‘Leave a Reply’ field to air your views and engage in healthy debate. Comments on Facebook are also welcome.

