ROAD TO RUSSIA: Should NFF Continue To Pursue Tammy Abraham?

Tammy Abraham is in fine form at the moment and he is still eligible to play for Nigeria.
The Swansea striker, on loan from Premier League champions Chelsea, scored twice on Saturday as his side defeated Huddersfield in a league fixture, taking his tally to an impressive four goals for the season.
Abraham has played for England at age-grade levels but his parents are Nigerian and he can still switch nationality in time for the Super Eagles’ Russia 2018 campaign.
Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick, who knew Tammy’s parents from Warri, has not hidden his intention to make the 20-year-old join the likes of Victor Moses, Alex Iwobi and William Troost-Ekong in turning out for the Super Eagles after featuring for other countries’ junior sides.
Although Abraham has publicly stated his intention to wait for a senior England chance despite admitting that he indeed met with Pinnick, opinion is still divided regarding his usefulness for Nigeria in Russia.
So, should the NFF continue to pursue the tall, rangy striker? Or do the Super Eagles have enough firepower in Odion Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Henry Onyekuru, Victor Osimhen and Anthony Nwakaeme?
It is time to have your say as Completesportsnigeria.com start our Road To Russia World Cup Debate series.
COMMENTS
If he want to play for England let him go.
I absolutely support Nigreria’s pursuance of this guys. Sometimes, we’ve got to drop our pride and face the reality. The quality that players in the category of Tammy have to the team can not be over-emphasized. In fact, Super Eagles is what it is today because of these wonderful additions. No Nigerian fan will be confident we are winning a match without Victor Moses, Leon Balogun, Carl Ikeme (before he fell ill) William Ekong and Alex Iwobi. We know where they all came from. They’ve brought so much to the team. Many fans arguing that pursuing this boy is not worth it are saying that because he turned us down. Many failed to see the circumstances surrounding his statement of rebuttal and his primary cultural exposure. it’s natural his initial loyality lies with the system that produced him. If need to talk him round to see what we’ve got to offer, I don’t think there’s anything wrong in that. He is the only striker of Nigerian origin banging goals in the premiership as at this morning. We may have another Yekini out there waiting to explode.
That boy is afraid of the strikes we have in super eagles . let him go but it is the end that matters a lot. Let him think twice
Leave him alone. He will regret not grabbing the opportunity to play for his father land after we win the world cup. He shouldlearn from the mistake of the likes of Patrick Owomoyela, Gabriel Agbonlahor and co.
PapaFem you’ve nailed it straight.I wonder why anyone would expect the boy to jump into acceptance on the asking simply because he is Nigerian by birth. He should be given time to absolve such request and also weigh the proposal before deciding. He is of a different cultural orientation and may still a boy who had dreams before we ever sold him our angle. Lets be patient with him, others turned us down but when they weighed tge situation enough they came round. NFF please get him and others for us, competition will be good as we will have got the best at the end of our world cup preparation.
I am beginning to be fed up with this Tammy Abraham kid. Perhaps very serious discussion has not been had with him. Definitely we need him. He can join Alex Iwobi and be the face of Nigerian future of football. As it stands, it is only Odion Ighalo we have and he is aging. I do not know Kelechi Iheanacho’s problem. Are we noticing it? Iheanacho is dwindling o. We will see if he will feature for Leicester tonight and if he will start or he will come from the bench if he will play at all. Onyekuru Henry is scoring goals for Anderlecht but I don’t trust him for the Eagles. I remember our defeat vs South Africa. Osimhen Victor and Nwakaeme Anthony are not known to me to be assessed. So Tammy is on my radar. We need to really sit with him and tell him that he is first a Nigerian but born in Britain. We should tell him that record shows that the British system is that they prefer blacks whose parents are pure British. They may just manage a player who parents are half British if he is exceptionally good. In Tammy’s case both parent are pure Nigerians, not even grandparent(s). He has no chance of getting into the 3 lions’ squad. Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses and put extra pressure on him. If by December 31 he is still keen to take his chances with England, we can stop pursuing him. We have qualified and no o e should hold us to ransom.
Yes We should Continue to pursue him competition is good for the Squad. We must remember two players mentioned in this Anthony Nwakaeme and Odion Ighalo are already Approaching 30 both are 28 yrs respectively, so Abraham is definitely one for the future. SO Yes Super Eagles should definitely contact him again because he also recently made it clear that he hasn’t Completely Shut the door on Nigeria so Genort Rohr and Temi Abitoye Jumping in to conclusions and saying they don’t Need him and, going to the press with that statement is, very very unprofessional and not the correct conduct from the Super eagles Spokes person Abitoye