ROAD TO RUSSIA: Who Should Spearhead Super Eagles Attack At 2018 World Cup?

The Super Eagles have not been found wanting in attack. At least so far. But there is this feeling that the squad still lacks a prolific pointman who can be relied upon to supply the goals in tight matches against high-quality opposition.

Under Gernot Rohr’s guidance, the Super Eagles have often played the 4-3-3 system with two wide forwards supporting the centre forward.

Rohr played Odion Ighalo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Brown Ideye and Anthony Nwakaeme as the centre forwards in the qualifying campaign for the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Although Nigeria breezed through a supposedly tough qualifying group that contained Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia, none of the strikers scored more than twice. Iheanacho scored two goals, Ighalo scored once, while the others did not get on the scoresheet.

Instead, it was wide forward Victor Moses who scored three goals, while Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi added two each. Even central midfielder Mikel Obi scored twice.

So, should Rohr stick with the strikers he has already used during the qualifiers? Which of them should be the spearhead in Russia? Ighalo? Iheanacho? Nwakaeme?

Or should the likes of Henry Onyekuru, Olanrewaju Kayode, Victor Osimhen and others still be given a shot at leading the Super Eagles attack in Russia?It is time again to have your say as Completesportsnigeria.com continue our Road To Russia World Cup Debate series.

