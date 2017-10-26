ROAD TO RUSSIA: How Strong Should Nigeria Squad For Algeria/Argentina Matches Be?

Having already qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup, the Super Eagles will be facing Algeria in a dead-rubber African qualifying Group B match on 10 November in Constantine.
Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr will want to use the opportunity to try out new players and those on the fringes for the match as he starts to put together his World Cup squad.
But the Super Eagles play Argentina in a friendly four days after the Algeria match and the South Americans have included superstars Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria etc in their squad for the match.
So, should Rohr call up his own heavyweights like Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses (if fit) and Leon Balogun (if fit) for the two games?
Or is it better to let Nigeria Professional Football League players and fringe Super Eagles players face both Algeria and Argentina?
Or would you rather have a mixture of the regulars and new call-ups for the two games?
It is time again to have your say as Completesportsnigeria.com continue our Road To Russia World Cup Debate series.
It is time again to have your say as Completesportsnigeria.com continue our Road To Russia World Cup Debate series.

Use the 'Leave a Reply' field to air your views and engage in healthy debate. Comments on Facebook are also welcome.
Gernot Rohr should also call his strong men for Argentina but for Algeria match he should use the opportunity to give other players chance to prove themselves. From there he can pick the best to join the likes of 2 Moses, Mikel, Oyinbo wall, Ndidi, Ighalo and others.
I would prefer the fringe players plus a sprinkle of the older teamsters play the Algeria game while the regular first xi play the Argentina match.
Nothing ‘ fringe ‘ in our current super eagles team. Try as many players as you can. Field a very strong team for the two matches. First impression lasts, let’s beat Algeria & test our strength against the Azuris
I want the coach to use are best legs for any match from now on . I will want a proper blend of the team even when we can still have the opportunity to continue eliminating by substitution , so that before the world cup which is serious business we will have a well blended team of our best players and see how far we can go during the world cup. The home base have the CHAN so their preparation should not have any interference with the programs of the super eagles for the world cup at all.
A mixture of regulars plus new call ups or fringe players for Algeria dead rubber but i would love to see a very strong starting eleven ie for Argentina friendly. we shouldn’t lose both.
Nigeria should use regular players and face Algeria after that just Chang some position like wings back and attack like our number nine to face Argentine
For the 2 matches, i believe we should use our team. By our team i mean all those that have ever been called to the Super Eagles. So, if we agree that the bench should be equal in strength as those on the field, i dont think fringe should be adduced to them.
Field a strong team to have a positive effect on our world ranking. We should also be wary of the threat of Argentina.
