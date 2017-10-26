ROAD TO RUSSIA: How Strong Should Nigeria Squad For Algeria/Argentina Matches Be?

Having already qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup, the Super Eagles will be facing Algeria in a dead-rubber African qualifying Group B match on 10 November in Constantine.

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr will want to use the opportunity to try out new players and those on the fringes for the match as he starts to put together his World Cup squad.

But the Super Eagles play Argentina in a friendly four days after the Algeria match and the South Americans have included superstars Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria etc in their squad for the match.

So, should Rohr call up his own heavyweights like Mikel Obi, Odion Ighalo, Victor Moses (if fit) and Leon Balogun (if fit) for the two games?

Or is it better to let Nigeria Professional Football League players and fringe Super Eagles players face both Algeria and Argentina?

Or would you rather have a mixture of the regulars and new call-ups for the two games?

It is time again to have your say as Completesportsnigeria.com continue our Road To Russia World Cup Debate series.

Use the ‘Leave a Reply’ field to air your views and engage in healthy debate. Comments on Facebook are also welcome.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.